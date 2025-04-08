Brigade Group to develop luxury apartments, plots in Mysuru; eyes 225 crore revenue

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop over 10 acres of land in Mysuru, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹225 crore, the company announced on April 8. Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop over 10 acres of land in Mysuru, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹ 225 crore. (Representational Image)(Brigade Group)

The project will offer a total development potential of 0.37 million square feet, including premium plots across 8 acres and high-end apartments on 2 acres. Strategically located in the heart of Mysuru, the project is designed to meet the growing demand for luxury real estate.

“Mysuru holds immense potential as a growth hub, thanks to its unique blend of cultural richness and rapidly advancing infrastructure. The city has witnessed a clear uptick in real estate activity in recent years, especially following the improved connectivity brought about by the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. As the largest Tier 2 market in Karnataka, Mysuru continues to attract discerning home buyers seeking a high quality of life, " Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said.

Other projects in the pipeline

In March, the company signed another Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a new luxury residential project in Mysuru with a revenue of ₹300 crore.

The proposed project will have a developable area of 4.5 lakh sq ft and a gross development value (GDV) of ₹300 crore. It will include 25% senior living spaces and 75% luxury apartments.

In January, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of ₹2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about ₹630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

In August 2024, the company announced plans to develop a ₹750-crore commercial space on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The commercial development included 1.4 million square feet of leasable area, which is expected to generate an annual lease income of ₹100 crore.