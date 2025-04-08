Menu Explore
Brigade Group to develop luxury apartments, plots in Mysuru; eyes 225 crore revenue

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 08, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Brigade Group said the Mysuru project will offer a total development potential of 0.37 million square feet and feature premium plots and high-end apartments

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop over 10 acres of land in Mysuru, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately 225 crore, the company announced on April 8.

Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop over 10 acres of land in Mysuru, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225 crore. (Representational Image)(Brigade Group)
Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop over 10 acres of land in Mysuru, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately 225 crore. (Representational Image)(Brigade Group)

The project will offer a total development potential of 0.37 million square feet, including premium plots across 8 acres and high-end apartments on 2 acres. Strategically located in the heart of Mysuru, the project is designed to meet the growing demand for luxury real estate.

“Mysuru holds immense potential as a growth hub, thanks to its unique blend of cultural richness and rapidly advancing infrastructure. The city has witnessed a clear uptick in real estate activity in recent years, especially following the improved connectivity brought about by the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. As the largest Tier 2 market in Karnataka, Mysuru continues to attract discerning home buyers seeking a high quality of life, " Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said.

Other projects in the pipeline

In March, the company signed another Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a new luxury residential project in Mysuru with a revenue of 300 crore.

The proposed project will have a developable area of 4.5 lakh sq ft and a gross development value (GDV) of 300 crore. It will include 25% senior living spaces and 75% luxury apartments.

In January, Brigade Group signed an agreement to develop a residential land parcel on Whitefield-Hoskote Road with a development potential of 2700 crore. Sprawling across 20 acres, the residential project will have a total saleable area of approximately 2.5 million sq ft and a total land cost of about 630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Private Limited.

In August 2024, the company announced plans to develop a 750-crore commercial space on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The commercial development included 1.4 million square feet of leasable area, which is expected to generate an annual lease income of 100 crore.

