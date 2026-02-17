Buyers of homes priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹2 crore took the longest time to push the ‘buy’ button in 2025

Homes priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹2 crore took nearly a month to convert, reflecting cautious demand as buyers compared multiple projects before committing. According to Anarock’s proprietary AI analytics platform ASTRA, rising prices and attractive alternative investment avenues are prompting buyers to take longer to close deals. This segment also remains particularly sensitive to home loan rates, EMI affordability and expectations of price appreciation. Homes priced between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore recorded the longest conversion time in 2025 at around 30 days, a report has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Homes priced between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore recorded the longest conversion time in 2025 at around 30 days. This marks a sharp improvement from 47 days in 2024, indicating that deals are now closing over 56% faster. The rise from the lowest conversion levels reflects a shift from a seller-driven market to a more cautious, selective luxury-housing environment, the analysis showed.

The ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore segment followed closely, with homes taking around 29 days to convert, largely in line with last year. This suggests steady but cautious demand, as buyers continue to compare multiple projects before making a commitment, it showed.

Affordable homes (priced below ₹50 lakh) saw their conversion time drop from 28 days in 2024 to ~19 days in 2025. This reduction can be attributed to limited options in the primary market, as new supply in this category has declined substantially over the last few years. Rising rents across top cities are also pushing several first-time budget homebuyers to make purchase decisions aided by faster loan approvals, digital loan processing, and better access to credit, the analysis showed

“Such a shortened lead-to-buy cycle among lower-budget buyers clearly signals necessity-driven demand in the affordable housing segment,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

A deeper analysis of the budget data reinforces that the ₹1–2 crore category continues to record the longest conversion timelines, though the 17-day year-on-year drop signals improving transaction momentum.

“Buyers of homes priced between ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore took the second-longest time (~29 days) to push the ‘buy’ button from the day they generated the first to paying the booking amount,” he said.

“It was the same back in 2024, as well. Notably, homes priced under ₹3 crore pushed the conversion time to 27 days in 2025, against 17 days in 2024, when it was the lowest,”

“This increase in conversion time from the lowest point reflects a shift from a seller-driven market to a more cautious, selective luxury housing-driven one,” he adds. “Demand in the luxury category is normalising now, with ample new luxe supply entering the market, giving the target clientele a wider spread of options.”

Overall, housing sales dropped in 2025 compared to 2024. The number of days it took brokerages to convert initial leads into actual bookings decreased over the year, from 32 days in 2024 to 26 days in 2025. The drop in lead-to-buy conversion days is largely due to higher sales of big-ticket homes in the top cities. With higher prices, more new supply, and attractive alternative investment options, buyers are taking longer to finally seal the deal, the data showed.

Buyers of homes priced between ₹ 2-3 crore took just 15 days to push the buy button On the other hand, homes priced ₹2-3 crore saw the lowest conversion time of just 15 days in 2025, from 28 days in 2024 – a y-o-y reduction of 13 days. This faster decision-making reflects strong buyer confidence and value perception in this segment, and possibly also the fear of missing out brought on by the relatively limited supply, the analysis showed.

Buyers in the ₹2-3 crore segment tend to be well-informed about market trends and financially equipped to make and execute decisions quickly. For developers, it implies better pricing power with scope for further price hardening and faster inventory turnover. In short, this segment is currently an unmatched business and profit generator, it noted.