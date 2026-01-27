CorporatEdge forays into Dubai, plans ₹225 crore expansion across the Gulf with Braymont Holding

Delhi-based co-working operator CorporatEdge has forayed into the Middle East with the launch of its first Offitel in Dubai, marking the company’s maiden international expansion. The entry has been executed through a joint venture with Braymont Holding, with the partners committing an investment of ₹225 crore to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) over the next two to three years, the company said in a statement. Delhi-based co-working firm CorporatEdge has entered the Middle East with its first Offitel in Dubai, partnering with Braymont Holding and committing ₹225 crore to expand across the GCC over the next 2–3 years. (File Photo )

The company, earlier, introduced the Offitel concept to create workspaces that blend five-star hospitality with major office infrastructure.

The first UAE centre is located at Emaar Square in Downtown Dubai and spans over 36,000 sq ft. The facility houses 95 fully serviced premium office suites and plug-and-play workspaces in a prime business district, the statement said. The Downtown Dubai Offitel offers a mix of private offices, large team suites of up to 100 seats, enterprise solutions for custom-built spaces, boardrooms, and meeting rooms, it said.



According to CorporatEdge, the joint venture with Braymont Holding is aimed at creating a differentiated, hospitality-driven workspace ecosystem in the Middle East by combining global operating expertise with local market knowledge.

“Dubai is a natural next chapter for CorporatEdge. Our Downtown Dubai Offitel brings together lifestyle offices, precision-led design, and a hospitality-first culture that supports high-performance teams,” Monaah M Shuklla, dounder and CEO, CorporatEdge Offitels, said.

She pointed out that the centre has been designed as a seamless plug-and-play workplace with premium collaboration spaces, concierge services, wellness-forward planning, and refined food and beverage offerings.



Anish Jain, founder and CEO of Braymont Holding, said the UAE’s infrastructure, regulatory framework, and leadership make it a key destination for multinational and fast-growing companies. “This joint venture brings together proven operating expertise with deep local market understanding. Our focus is on creating a tech-integrated, hospitality-driven ecosystem that enables enterprises to scale with confidence.”

To date, CorporatEdge operates across 17 locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Dubai, with a total footprint of approximately 5.9 lakh sq ft and over 8,900 workstations. The company has partnered with over 1,270 corporates, with a client mix comprising 59% MNCs and Fortune 500 companies, 31% SMEs, and 10% startups, across 13 countries globally.