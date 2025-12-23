Nisus Finance acquires residential property in Dubai Motor City for ₹536 crore

Nisus Finance Services Company Limited (NiFCO) on December 23, announced investment over ₹536 crore ($59.8 million) to acquire and refurbish a completed residential asset in Dubai’s Motor City, the company said in a statement. Sunteck Realty Ltd on November 24 announced its entry into the UAE market through Sunteck International, and unveiled the location of its first project, a 2.5-acre land parcel in Downtown Dubai. (Representational photo)

“The transaction has been executed through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund, a DIFC-based property fund that also operates a feeder structure in GIFT City, enabling Indian investors to participate. The deal represents a significant expansion of Nisus Finance’s international real estate portfolio and deepens its capital deployment in the Middle East,” it said in a statement.

According to the company, Lootah Avenue was completed in 2021, and it is a freehold residential development comprising 273 units, including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, along with a medical centre and eight retail outlets. The project spans two basement levels, a ground floor, 23 residential floors and a rooftop, with a net saleable area of over 24,000 square metres.



Also Read: Casagrand enters the Dubai market with a nearly ₹1000 crore luxury project

“This transaction represents our largest commitment in the UAE and reflects growing institutional confidence in Dubai’s residential market,” said Amit Goenka, chairman and managing director of Nisus Finance Group. “Our focus remains on completed, income-generating assets in established communities where demand is resilient and long-term fundamentals are strong. Motor City fits this profile well.”

The deal has been backed by senior financing from Emirates NBD Bank and includes participation from global institutional and private investors. Nisus said the acquisition more than doubles the combined value of its existing UAE investments, underlining its strategy to scale up asset-backed real estate exposure in international markets.



Also Read: Year-ender 2025: Why did Shah Rukh Khan dominate real estate headlines in 2025?

The investment comes at a time when real estate transactions in the emirate touched ₹15 lakh crore ($170 billion) in the first 11 months of 2025, driven largely by residential sales and sustained interest from regional and global investors.

Motor City, one of the emirate’s prominent residential micro-markets, has seen average prices rise by around 65% year-on-year in recent years, outperforming the broader Dubai market, the company said.

Nisus Finance said its UAE strategy is centred on investing in ready residential assets, where demand for completed properties is outpacing new supply. The firm said that it believes such assets offer a combination of predictable cash flows and capital appreciation in mature neighbourhoods.