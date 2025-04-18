CREDAI signs MoU with NSDC and QCI to boost skill development in real estate sector

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) announced on April 18 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Quality Council of India (QCI) to establish a framework for skill training, capacity building, and worker certification in the construction and real estate sector. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) announced on April 18 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Quality Council of India (QCI). (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

The MoU was signed at CREDAI’s change of guard ceremony in which Shekhar G Patel took charge as the new president of CREDAI for the term 2025-27.

According to CREDAI, under the partnership, all parties pledge to enhance workforce development in the real estate sector through a structured focus on skill development, capacity building, and sustainable employment.

The collaboration aims to deliver industry-aligned training programs with quality assurance through certification, support Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to validate existing skills, and drive workforce integration by promoting job placements and modern construction practices including green building techniques, CREDAI said in a statement.

“Empowering the workforce with industry-relevant skills is paramount to enhancing productivity, improving quality and maintaining global standards. Through our collaboration with NSDC and QCI, we aim to create a robust ecosystem for talent development, ensuring that India’s real estate sector remains competitive and future-ready,” said Shekhar G Patel, president, CREDAI.

“As we move forward, our focus will be on reinforcing CREDAI’s role as a catalyst for innovation and responsible urbanization while upholding the interests of developers and homebuyers alike," said Boman Irani, chairman, CREDAI.