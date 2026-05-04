DDA gives more time to Towering Heights allottees in Karkardooma; payment deadline extended to June 30

The Delhi Development Authority has extended the payment deadline to June 30 for flats allotted under the Towering Heights project under both the 2025 e-auction and the 2026 first-come, first-served (FCFS) housing schemes.

The Delhi Development Authority has extended the payment deadline to June 30 for flats allotted under the Towering Heights project.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision factors in delays in obtaining statutory approvals, as well as representations from allottees seeking additional time.

The project offered 1,026 premium 2BHK apartments through e-auction, with base reserve prices ranging from ₹1.8 crore to ₹3.1 crore. In a circular dated April 30, 2026, DDA said that it was extending the timeline for making payment of the demanded amounts as per demand-cum-allotment letters issued to the allottees of DDA Towering Heights, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025 (e-auction) and DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (FCFS).“Due to the likelihood that for obtaining all statutory approvals, it will take 30-45 days time from the date of physical completion of the project and owing to representation from allottees for grant of additional days in light of likely spilling over the project beyond the scheduled period of July 2026, it is hereby informed that the last date for payment of the demanded amount has been extended up to June 30,” the circular said. “No interest will be charged in all the cases of both the above-mentioned housing schemes where demand was falling due on or before 31.3.2026 which was extended up to 30.4.2026. Thereafter, an additional period of 30 days i.e. up to 30.7.2026 shall be allowed for making the payment. However, during this extended period, interest @10% shall be applicable on the demanded amount,” it said.DDA said that no extension will be granted beyond July 30. “Therefore, all the allottees of the above-mentioned two housing schemes are requested to kindly take note of the above and ensure payment of the demanded amount within the extended timeline to avoid any interest liability,” it said.

DDA’s Towering Heights schemes in Karkardooma: First TOD project with 48-storey tower

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the start of the New Year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched the second phase of its housing scheme, DDA Towering Heights at the East Delhi Hub in Karkardooma, Delhi’s first housing project developed under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy. Under the Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026, a total of 741 flats were offered to individuals (retail buyers) on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, 107 flats are earmarked for bulk allotment to government institutions, a DDA statement said in January.Flat bookings had commenced on January 23, 2026 (Basant Panchami day), and the scheme closed on March 31, 2026. The booking amount for each flat was ₹4 lakh. The disposal price for the flats ranged from ₹1.78 crore to ₹2.35 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the start of the New Year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched the second phase of its housing scheme, DDA Towering Heights at the East Delhi Hub in Karkardooma, Delhi’s first housing project developed under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy. Under the Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026, a total of 741 flats were offered to individuals (retail buyers) on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, 107 flats are earmarked for bulk allotment to government institutions, a DDA statement said in January.Flat bookings had commenced on January 23, 2026 (Basant Panchami day), and the scheme closed on March 31, 2026. The booking amount for each flat was ₹4 lakh. The disposal price for the flats ranged from ₹1.78 crore to ₹2.35 crore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: DDA launches second phase of ‘Towering Heights’ project: Details on number of flats, price, location, registration date

DDA’s Towering Heights is a premium residential project developed under the project management supervision of NBCC. The development features a 48-storey tower rising to 155 metres, making it Delhi’s tallest residential building.

It is the first housing project to be developed under Delhi’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy.

In the first phase of the housing scheme, launched in October last year at the same complex, DDA offered 1,026 flats.

The East Delhi Hub spans 30 hectares and is being developed as a mixed-use urban centre. It includes residential, commercial, and civic spaces around a metro hub. The project is situated adjacent to the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, providing direct connections to both the Blue and Pink Lines.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: DDA premium housing scheme 2025: Details on number of flats, prices, location, registration dates and how to apply

It also links to NH-9 and NH-24, and is located near the Anand Vihar ISBT railway station. DDA Towering Heights will feature Delhi’s tallest residential tower, rising 48 storeys (155 metres) high. This marks a major shift in DDA’s housing portfolio towards modern high-rise living.

A TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) project features a mix of high-density, mixed-use, and mixed-income buildings situated within close proximity to rapid transit networks. Designed with public spaces that encourage walking, cycling, and public transit use, this approach aims to reduce reliance on personal vehicles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON