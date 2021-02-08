DDA gets 15k applications for 1,354 flats on sale; draw of lots on March 3

For its 1,354 flats put on sale under the housing scheme of 2021, the Delhi Development authority (DDA) has got close to 15,000 applications so far. DDA plans to hold the draw of lots on March 3.

According to a senior DDA official, “We have received applications from 15,361 people of which 6,488 people have already made the payment.”

DDA has so far received 4,147 applications along with payment for its 1,011 High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) category flats in Dwarka and Jasola. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two- and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri and Madipur.

Apart from the location of the flats, DDA officials said that the quality of construction, and facilities at the housing complex are some of the reasons why people are keen on applying for these flats.

Despite the slump in the real estate market, DDA officials are optimistic that 254 HIG flats in Jasola will find many takers. The cost of the HIG flats, which are 87.9 sq m to 177.3 sq m in size, varies between Rs69.62 lakh and Rs2.14 crore. “These are spacious flats, located on Delhi-Noida border and well-connected to the rest of the city via Metro and other public transport systems. There is a dual piping system as the complex has its own sewerage treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking slots. The Rs2.1 crore cost is as per the market rate,” said a senior DDA official.

Spread over 64.04 sq m to 129.98 sq m, the cost of MIG flats varies between Rs40.64 lakh and Rs1.24 crore. Of the 757 flats, 711 are located in Dwarka sub-city—one of the planned residential areas developed by the DDA. There are 291 flats for the economically weaker section and 52 in the lower income group category in Dwarka and Rohini. It is after nearly a decade, a senior DDA official said, that MIG flats in such large numbers have been put on sale in Dwarka.

The last date to apply is February 16 and senior DDA officials said that the draw of lots for the new scheme will be held on March 3.

DDA’s past few housing schemes have not got a response from the public. While its housing scheme of 2014 in which close to 25,000 flats were put on sale saw close to one million applications, over 50% of the allottees had returned the flats citing their small size, location related issues etc.

In the subsequent housing schemes in 2017 and 2019, the DDA had tried to re-sell these flats, but was unsuccessful.

In its 2019 housing scheme, the DDA had put 18,000 flats on sale. But it had to reduce the number of flats in the scheme to 10,294, as it didn’t get the desired response. The land-owning agency had received 45,012 applications for its flats despite extending the last date to apply twice.

Of the 10,294 flats, it could sell only 8,438 flats — 488 HIG, 1,555 in MIG, 5,172 LIG and 1,223 EWS category flats — of which close to 6,000 flats had been returned till December-end, according to a senior official aware of the development.

“This time, a majority of the flats have been put on sale for the first time. Given that these are HIG and MIG category flats, we are hopeful of getting a good response and selling all the flats,” said the official.