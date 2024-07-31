DK Shivakumar discusses Karnataka urban development issues with Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called on Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, during his visit to New Delhi on July 31 and discussed several issues related to the state such as traffic decongestion, solid waste management and extension of the Bengaluru suburban rail project. DK Shivakumar meets Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi to discuss urban development issues concerning Karnataka.(DK Shivakumar's office)

During the meeting, Khattar promised full support for Karnataka's development, offering assistance in various schemes. The Union Minister has promised allocation of buses to Karnataka under the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, said a statement by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Khattar also stressed the importance of implementing waste-to energy projects to revolutionize solid waste management, promoting efficient and sustainable practices in the state, the statement said.

Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru city development, has requested for construction of flyovers to address traffic issues in the IT capital.

During his visit to Delhi, Shivakumar highlighted that Bengaluru needs better infrastructure as lakhs of people are coming from outside, exerting stress on the city's infrastructure. He has sought funds from the Centre for the tunnel development project, signal-free corridor, and development of main roads and storm water drains in Bengaluru.

Deputy CM Shivakumar also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the capital. He said that he has submitted an appeal to PM Modi seeking more funds for irrigation projects and development of Bengaluru.

