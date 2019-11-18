e-paper
Dwarka Expressway, Mumbai’s Powai among realty hotspots: Report

real-estate Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Dwarka Expressway continues to be one of the major residential destinations in the Delhi-NCR.
Dwarka Expressway continues to be one of the major residential destinations in the Delhi-NCR.(HT Phpto)
         

The Dwarka Expressway in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Powai area in Mumbai are among the major growing real estate markets in the country, a report said on Monday.

“Dwarka Expressway continues to be one of the major residential destinations in the Delhi-NCR. Located between the crossroads of Delhi and Gurgaon, DXP is a major Real Estate catchment in the region,” said the report by 360 Realtors.

Besides, a residential hub, the region is also evolving into a major commercial catchment as IT hubs are being deployed across sectors -- 89,113 and 114, the report noted.

The report further said that in the last 12 months, average property prices have eased out to the tune of 2.5%.

Average prices have been stable in the past quarter. “DXP has a range of properties ranging from Rs 5,000 per square feet to Rs 9,000 per square feet. As there are properties that are in the affordable range as well, prices have eased out.”

On Powai, the report said that it has come a long way in the last two decades to emerge as a residential hotbed.

“Powai first shot into prominence when Indian Institute of Technology (IIT- Powai) was established in the 1960s. However, it took another three decades before massive construction activities started in Powai,” it said.

The report observed that Powai enjoys smooth connectivity with other parts of Mumbai through an extensive road and railway network. It is accessible through the Eastern Express Highway, Saki-Vihar Road and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, among others.

Besides, the report lists Hinjewadi, Wakad and Manjari areas of Pune, Kanakapura Road, Hosur Road and Whitefield areas of Bengaluru, Gachibowli and HITEC City of Hyderabad as major real estate destinations.

In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
