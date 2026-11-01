MP CM Mohan Yadav plants ‘Sankalp Tree’ ahead of Army Day 2027 celebrations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday planted an Arjun sapling, named the ‘Sankalp Tree’, at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal as part of an initiative marking the state’s 71st Foundation Day and the upcoming Army Day 2027 celebrations. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav plants an Arjun sapling at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal as part of the ‘Sankalp Tree’ initiative.

The programme was held on November 1, with soil collected from villages, towns and cities across all 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh brought together for the plantation. The soil was assembled under the ‘Meri Maati’ campaign and used to water the sapling, with the initiative intended to represent the unity and collective participation of people across the state.

Yadav also visited a military events exhibition at the memorial. The exhibition showcased the Indian Army’s valour, operational capabilities and technological innovations. An event pavilion featured displays and presentations related to the Army Day parade, Ran Hunkar, an integrated battle demonstration and a military exhibition, offering a preview of the programme scheduled for January 15, 2027.

The chief minister said it was a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that the Army would showcase its capabilities and valour in Bhopal between November 1 and January 15, 2027. He said he was looking forward to the event and extended advance greetings to residents for the occasion.

Soil from 55 districts symbolises unity Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the collection of soil from all 55 districts reflected the unity of Madhya Pradesh despite its diversity of cultures, languages and traditions. He said the state’s different regions and communities remained connected by a shared identity, describing “unity in diversity” as a defining feature of India.

The chief minister linked the plantation initiative with the state’s Foundation Day, saying the coming together of soil from different districts was a symbol of the state's unity and collective participation. He also acknowledged the students who brought the urns containing soil from their respective districts.

Yadav said the state was formed in 1956 by bringing together different regions and princely states of central India. He said the Army Day celebrations in Bhopal would add to the significance of the Foundation Day period, as activities highlighting the armed forces’ courage and capabilities would continue until January 15.

He also referred to changes in the country’s military system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that several innovations and new initiatives had given traditional military events a different direction and energy. The chief minister mentioned the Agniveer scheme as an initiative intended to encourage youth participation in the armed forces and foster a commitment to national service.

He said the National Cadet Corps (NCC) played an important role in instilling patriotism, discipline and an understanding of military training among young people. Experiences gained through the NCC, he added, continued to inspire them to remain committed to national unity and integrity.

Army Day events to inspire young people Speaking to the media after the programme, Yadav said a series of activities would be organised between November 1 and January 15, 2027, to highlight the courage, valour and service of the Indian Army. He described the planned Army Day event in Bhopal as a significant occasion for the state and said it would offer young people an opportunity to draw inspiration from the armed forces.

The chief minister said the state government had resolved to dedicate each of its five years in office to the welfare of a particular section of society, in line with the emphasis placed by the Prime Minister on women, youth, the poor and farmers. He said 2026 was being observed as the ‘Farmer Welfare Year’, while 2027 would be marked as the ‘Year of Youth’.

Yadav said it was a matter of pride that the Year of Youth would begin with a showcase of the Indian Army’s courage and capabilities. He expressed the expectation that the Army Day programme would serve as an inspiring experience for young people in Madhya Pradesh.

He also appreciated the Indian Army and NCC for bringing together soil from all 55 districts as part of the plantation initiative. The chief minister said the participation of students and the collection of soil from across the state had made the programme a symbol of unity and shared responsibility.

Yadav thanked the Ministry of Defence and other organisers for bringing the Army Day celebrations to Bhopal. He said the state would work towards making the event memorable. He also said that ministers had been assigned responsibilities for district-level Foundation Day programmes, where they would participate in local celebrations. Winners of competitions and activities organised under the Farmer Welfare Year would also be presented with awards at these events.