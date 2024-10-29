Electrical accessories manufacturer GreatWhite Global Private Limited has purchased two 8,041-square feet apartments in Mumbai’s luxury Oberoi Three Sixty West project for ₹225 crore, property registration documents accessed through IndexTap.com showed. Electrical accessories maker GreatWhite Global buys two 8,041 sq ft apartments in Mumbai for ₹ 225 crore (Representational photo)(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

According to the documents, the two units are located in Tower B of Oberoi Three Sixty West in Mumbai's upscale Worli neighbourhood. They listed Oberoi Realty Private Limited as the seller.

Registered on October 24, each of the two deals included a registration fee of ₹30,000, while the stamp duty paid for the two units amounted to ₹4.41 crore and ₹4.39 crore respectively. As per the documents, each unit comes with space for five car parks.

Queries mailed to both GreatWhite Global and Oberoi Realty by HT.com did not elicit a response. The story will be updated when a response is received.

Oberoi Three Sixty West has two towers and includes 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. The project also comprises duplex apartments and penthouses. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022.

According to information available on Square Yards, the project offers a total of 284 units spread over 1.58 acres. The residences come in the configuration of 4 BHK and 5 BHK, spanning 5,235 to 6,651 square feet of carpet area.

As reported earlier by HT.com, several affluent and high-profile individuals have purchased home units in the project, including Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan; D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani; Maison SIA founder Vratika Gupta; promoters of Kiran Gems and Everest Masala Group; founder and CEO of 360 One Karan Bhagat, among others.

A total of 25 ultra-luxury homes priced more than ₹40 crore were sold in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bengaluru in the first eight months of 2024 for a collective sales value of approximately ₹2,443 core, Anarock data showed.

Of the 25 ultra-luxury properties sold across the top cities in 2024 so far, Mumbai alone sold 21 units collectively worth ₹2,200 crore - an 84% share of the total deals in this segment across the top cities. Of the 25 deals closed across cities this year, nine were of large ticket sizes worth over ₹100 crore each, and a collective sales value of ₹1,534 crore. Contrastingly, the whole of 2023 saw 10 such large deals for a collective sales value of ₹1,720 crore, the data showed.

The luxury housing segment that includes units priced at ₹4 crore and above saw sales increasing by almost 37.8% year-on-year during the January-September 2024 period on the back of high demand, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd said in its report titled India Market Monitor Q3 2024 – Residential.