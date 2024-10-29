Menu Explore
Electrical accessories maker GreatWhite Global buys two 8,041 sq ft apartments in Mumbai for 225 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Oct 29, 2024 05:11 PM IST

The two luxury units are located in Oberoi Three Sixty West in Mumbai's posh Worli neighbourhood, property documents showed

Electrical accessories manufacturer GreatWhite Global Private Limited has purchased two 8,041-square feet apartments in Mumbai’s luxury Oberoi Three Sixty West project for 225 crore, property registration documents accessed through IndexTap.com showed.

Electrical accessories maker GreatWhite Global buys two 8,041 sq ft apartments in Mumbai for 225 crore (Representational photo)(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

According to the documents, the two units are located in Tower B of Oberoi Three Sixty West in Mumbai's upscale Worli neighbourhood. They listed Oberoi Realty Private Limited as the seller.

Registered on October 24, each of the two deals included a registration fee of 30,000, while the stamp duty paid for the two units amounted to 4.41 crore and 4.39 crore respectively. As per the documents, each unit comes with space for five car parks.

Queries mailed to both GreatWhite Global and Oberoi Realty by HT.com did not elicit a response. The story will be updated when a response is received.

What’s common between Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan?

Oberoi Three Sixty West has two towers and includes 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. The project also comprises duplex apartments and penthouses. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022.

According to information available on Square Yards, the project offers a total of 284 units spread over 1.58 acres. The residences come in the configuration of 4 BHK and 5 BHK, spanning 5,235 to 6,651 square feet of carpet area.

As reported earlier by HT.com, several affluent and high-profile individuals have purchased home units in the project, including Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan; D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani; Maison SIA founder Vratika Gupta; promoters of Kiran Gems and Everest Masala Group; founder and CEO of 360 One Karan Bhagat, among others.

A total of 25 ultra-luxury homes priced more than 40 crore were sold in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bengaluru in the first eight months of 2024 for a collective sales value of approximately 2,443 core, Anarock data showed.

Of the 25 ultra-luxury properties sold across the top cities in 2024 so far, Mumbai alone sold 21 units collectively worth 2,200 crore - an 84% share of the total deals in this segment across the top cities. Of the 25 deals closed across cities this year, nine were of large ticket sizes worth over 100 crore each, and a collective sales value of 1,534 crore. Contrastingly, the whole of 2023 saw 10 such large deals for a collective sales value of 1,720 crore, the data showed.

The luxury housing segment that includes units priced at 4 crore and above saw sales increasing by almost 37.8% year-on-year during the January-September 2024 period on the back of high demand, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd said in its report titled India Market Monitor Q3 2024 – Residential.

