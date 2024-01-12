Founder of decor brand buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for over 116 crore

Vratika Gupta, founder of a well-known decor brand Maison SIA, has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for more than ₹116 crore in Oberoi 360 West, documents accessed by IndexTap showed. Founder of a well-known decor brand Maison SIA, has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 116 crore in Oberoi 360 West, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed. (Pexels/Representational)(Pexels)

The apartment is located on the 49th floor of the project in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The buyer has paid a stamp duty of ₹5.82 crore for the deal, the Agreement for Sale showed.

The property was registered on January 7, 2024.

The total usable carpet area of the unit is 12,138 sq ft, the document showed.

The apartment comes with eight car parkings, the document showed.

Emails have been sent to both Gupta and the developer. The story will be updated once a response is received.

In one of the most expensive apartment buys in India, Oberoi Realty had bought a luxury penthouse in Three Sixty West located in Mumbai’s posh Worli area for ₹230.55 crore last year.

In 2023, Sumir Chadha, the co-founder and managing director of private equity firm WestBridge Capital, has purchased a luxury apartment on the 60th floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West luxury project in Worli for ₹96.12 crore.

In a bulk deal, 28 apartments in Three Sixty West’s Tower B were purchased by D Mart owner Radhakishan Damani’s immediate family and close associates for a sum of ₹1,238 crore last year.

A few days later, Welspun group chairman BK Goenka had purchased a penthouse spread across 29,885 carpet area on the 63rd floor for ₹230.55 crore.

The founder of Everest Masala Group, Vadilal Shah's family, had also purchased two apartments in Mumbai's Oberoi Three Sixty West project for ₹143.50 crore. One apartment was bought for ₹73.50 crore and the other for ₹70 crore. These luxury apartments come with multiple car parking spaces.

In October 2023, Asha Mukul Agrawal, director at Param Capital Research Pvt Ltd, a leading capital market trading and investment firm, has purchased three apartments in Lodha Group’s luxury project Lodha Malabar in South Mumbai for a sum of ₹263 crore.