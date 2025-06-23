Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Embassy Developments enters JDA for 17.9-acre land parcel in Bengaluru; to launch housing project

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 23, 2025 03:02 PM IST

Bengaluru real estate: Embassy Developments Ltd has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.9-acre land parcel in Whitefield

Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd (EDL) has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.9-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the company said on June 23.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd (EDL) has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.9-acre land parcel in Whitefield. (Photo for representational purposes only)(ChatGPT)
Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd (EDL) has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.9-acre land parcel in Whitefield. (Photo for representational purposes only)(ChatGPT)

The residential project, located off Whitefield Main Road, will span approximately 1.6 million sq ft of saleable area and is expected to include around 1,000 apartments in 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK configurations. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of 1,600 crore, with a formal launch planned for FY2027.

“Whitefield continues to be a strategic focus for us. As a predominantly end-user-driven micro-market, it has shown greater resilience supported by sustained demand from Bengaluru’s professional workforce and ongoing infrastructure growth,” Aditya Virwani, Managing Director of Embassy Developments Ltd, said.

Also Read: Embassy Group's hospitality arm Olive planning to raise $20 million, onboard strategic investor

Currently, the Embassy Group has a secured launch pipeline of 10 residential projects in FY2026 with an anticipated GDV of over 22,000 crore.

“This deal reinforces our commitment to building a robust future pipeline, and we are actively exploring new opportunities across key markets,” he said.

Last year, the company signed a joint development agreement for 3.75 acres of land in Bengaluru's Whitefield area and will launch a premium residential project designed for millennials.

The project, spanning 5.4 lakh square feet of saleable area, comprised approximately 400 apartments (including 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK, and 3 BHK units) in Whitefield.

