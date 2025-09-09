Embassy Group’s luxury project in Bengaluru sells out, clocks ₹204 crore pre-sales

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Embassy Development has said its luxury plotted project, Paradiso, located within the Embassy Springs township in North Bengaluru, has sold out, generating pre-sales of about ₹204 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 9. Bengaluru-based Embassy Development said its luxury plotted project Paradiso in Embassy Springs, North Bengaluru, has sold out with pre-sales of about ₹204 crore. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

Spread across 6.4 acres, the development features large-format plots ranging from 4,300 to 4,800 sq ft, priced upwards of ₹4.3 crore. The company said the project attracted interest from high-net-worth individuals and new-age buyers looking for premium plots in low-density, infrastructure-ready communities.

Located about 15 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, Embassy Springs is an integrated township in North Bengaluru, launched in 2016. The project has 45 acres of green spaces, a school, a senior living facility, wellness zones, and an 18-km internal road network, the company said.

“The swift sell-out of Paradiso reflects two shifts in the residential market: rising preference for plotted living within integrated communities and sustained interest in North Bengaluru as a future-ready hub,” said Shailendra Subbaraya, chief operating officer – south, Embassy Developments Ltd. “Today’s buyers want more than just an apartment; they seek space, flexibility, community infrastructure, and long-term appreciation.”



Previous launches in Bengaluru In February, the company signed a joint development agreement for 3.75 acres in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The project covers 5.4 lakh square feet of saleable area and includes approximately 400 apartments (comprising 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK, and 3 BHK).

In June, the company signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.9-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The residential project, located off Whitefield Main Road, will span approximately 1.6 million sq ft of saleable area and is expected to include around 1,000 apartments in 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK configurations. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,600 crore, with a formal launch planned for FY2027, the company said.