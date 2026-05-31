From emotional asset to investment vehicle: How real estate in India is becoming financialised

For generations, Indians viewed real estate through an emotional lens. A new generation is beginning to see it as a financial asset. Property is increasingly being viewed not just as a symbol of status or security, but as an asset to be evaluated on financial merit. That is the essence of financialisation. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

In India, property ownership has never been just about returns. It has been tied to aspirations, social status and family security. Families saved for years to buy a home, measured progress through property ownership and often built their identities around assets accumulated over decades.

A house offered emotional comfort. Land symbolised permanence. Rental income provided stability in retirement. Real estate was as much a cultural institution as it was an investment.

That relationship, however, is beginning to change.

A growing number of investors are evaluating property less as a legacy asset and more as part of a broader wealth-creation strategy. Real estate is slowly becoming financialised, with decisions increasingly driven by yields, capital appreciation, diversification and liquidity rather than emotion alone.

The shift may appear gradual, but it has the potential to reshape how Indians invest, build wealth and allocate capital over the coming decade.

Real estate as an emotional asset Historically, Indian property investing was driven less by structured financial analysis and more by instinct and cultural conditioning.

People bought plots because ‘prices always go up.’ Families accumulated multiple apartments because real estate felt safer than markets. Wealth was stored physically.

Liquidity rarely mattered because property ownership itself felt reassuring.

But financial awareness in India has evolved dramatically over the last decade.

The rise of SIP culture, fintech platforms, retail investing, and digital financial education has changed how younger Indians evaluate assets.

They increasingly compare:

returns

liquidity

taxation

diversification

risk-adjusted performance Real estate is no longer exempt from these questions.

A new generation is asking smarter questions Today’s investors are less emotionally attached to the idea of simply ‘owning property.’

Instead, they ask:

What kind of property?

What yield does it generate?

How efficient is the capital deployment?

How easily can I enter or exit?

What role does it play in a diversified portfolio? This marks a major behavioural evolution.

Real estate is gradually moving from being a cultural aspiration to becoming an evaluated asset class. That transition is precisely what financialisation means.

Commercial assets changed the conversation One of the reasons this transformation accelerated is that commercial real estate operates differently from residential property.

Residential purchases in India are often emotional and speculative.

Commercial assets, however, are usually analyzed through income potential, occupancy levels, lease structures, and tenant quality.

In other words, commercial real estate naturally encourages a more institutional mindset.

And through REIT structures, retail investors are increasingly gaining exposure to this world.

This democratises access to institutional-grade assets that were historically inaccessible to ordinary investors.

Why financialisation matters for real estate investors This shift is bigger than investing.

Financialisation changes how capital circulates through the economy.

When assets become more transparent, regulated, and accessible:

Capital becomes more efficient

participation broadens

institutional investment deepens

governance standards improve This is exactly what happened in India’s equity markets over the last two decades.

A similar evolution may now be unfolding in real estate.

And as more commercial assets become professionally managed and investment-oriented, the category itself may begin shedding some of its older opacity.

Real estate buyers transitioning from ownership-focused decisions to investment-led thinking The deeper story here is about maturity.

For years, Indian investing conversations were heavily polarised:

Either aggressive equities or physical property.

But mature economies tend to have broader participation across diversified asset classes:

equities

debt

real estate

infrastructure

income assets

alternatives India increasingly appears to be moving in that direction.

The rise of structured commercial real estate participation reflects a market that is becoming more layered, sophisticated, and financially aware.

None of this means Indians will stop valuing physical property emotionally.

That relationship runs too deep culturally.

But the next phase of India’s wealth journey may involve thinking about real estate differently:

less as static ownership, more as dynamic participation.

Less as inherited sentiment, more as structured allocation.

The transition from landlord-driven ownership to investor-led decision-making may become one of the most significant financial shifts in modern India.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement by Hindustan Times. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.