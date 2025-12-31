From timeshares to fractional ownership: A smarter way to buy a luxury second home

Planning to buy a luxury second home in a coastal town like Goa but unwilling to sink crores into a single property? For many aspirational buyers, the hurdles are familiar, high upfront costs, ongoing maintenance, limited usage and uncertain returns. Fractional ownership allows investors to own a share of a high-value second home rather than purchasing the entire property. (Representational photo) (Pexels)

Fractional ownership offers an alternative. Instead of buying an entire property, investors purchase a share of a high-value asset, significantly lowering capital outlay while retaining access to luxury living and potential investment returns.

How does it compare with a fully owned second home? Owning a second home outright often comes with heavy maintenance costs and time commitments, from property upkeep to tenant management. Fractional ownership eliminates this burden. Maintenance, operations and overheads are professionally managed and costs are shared among co-owners.

For investors who want to use the property occasionally for themselves, friends or family, without the pressure of renting it out year-round, fractional ownership strikes a balance between personal use and returns. It caters equally to lifestyle-led buyers and investors seeking steady income.

What is fractional ownership? Fractional ownership allows multiple investors to co-own a real estate asset, such as a luxury holiday villa or a floor in a commercial building, by splitting the purchase cost. Ownership is typically structured through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), with each investor entitled to a proportionate share of rental income and sale proceeds.

According to industry experts, investors can earn annual rental yields of around 7–9%, along with capital appreciation of 8% or more, while also enjoying limited personal usage of the property each year.

How fractional asset platforms are reshaping the model Digital fractional ownership platforms have blended prop-tech with wealth-tech. Investors can co-own premium assets without dealing with tenants or paperwork. Dashboards track occupancy, rentals and performance, while technology such as AI-driven valuations and blockchain-based records has improved transparency.

While the concept isn’t new, its positioning has evolved. Once associated with resort-style timeshares, fractional ownership has emerged as an investment product appealing to younger, data-driven investors comfortable managing assets online.

Regulatory clarity A key concern around fractional ownership was regulation. That changed in March 2024, when SEBI amended REIT regulations to introduce Small and Medium REITs (SM-REITs), bringing fractional ownership platforms under a regulatory framework.

What kind of returns can investors expect? Returns vary by asset quality. Stable commercial properties typically deliver 8–10% annual yields, while niche segments such as warehousing may offer higher returns. After platform fees and taxes, net yields generally settle between 6% and 7%.

For fractional holiday villas, investors can expect annual yields of 7–9%, along with year-on-year capital appreciation of 8–15%. However, platform and management fees mean net rental income is usually lower than that of a fully owned property, say experts.

Things to keep in mind Fractional property sits between traditional real estate and financial securities. It lacks the liquidity of stocks and the emotional ownership of a personal home. Exits depend on resale demand or platform-facilitated buybacks, which may take a few months.

Investors should approach fractional ownership as a hybrid product, part lifestyle, part financial asset. Those seeking purely liquid, high-yield exposure may be better served by REITs or debt instruments. For others, fractional ownership offers a diversified, lower-entry gateway into luxury real estate, without the burden of full ownership.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.