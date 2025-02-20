Menu Explore
Globeop Financial Services India Private Limited leases 62,000 sq ft office space in Goregaon East in Mumbai for 5 years

ByHT Real Estate News
Feb 20, 2025 03:17 PM IST

Globeop Financial Services India Private Limited has leased 62,976 sq ft office space at Nirlon Knowledge Park in Goregaon East in Mumbai

Globeop Financial Services India Private Limited has leased 62,976 sq ft office space at Nirlon Knowledge Park in Goregaon East in Mumbai at a rent of more than 1.05 crore per month for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Globeop Financial Services India Private Limited has leased 62,976 sq ft office space at Nirlon Knowledge Park in Goregaon East in Mumbai at a rent of more than ₹1.05 crore per month for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed. (Picture for representational purposes only). (Pixabay)
Globeop Financial Services India Private Limited has leased 62,976 sq ft office space at Nirlon Knowledge Park in Goregaon East in Mumbai at a rent of more than 1.05 crore per month for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed. (Picture for representational purposes only). (Pixabay)

JLL India was the transaction advisors for the deal.

Globeop Financial Services (India) Private Limited is a financial services company in Mumbai, India. SS&C GlobeOp is a global business division of SS&C Technologies that provides financial services technology and infrastructure.

The company has leased the 13th and 14th floors of the building, the leave and license agreement signed between Nirlon Ltd and GlobeOp Financial Services (India) Private Limited showed.

The company has leased a carpet area 25209.26 sq ft and 31511.57 sq ft chargeable area on the 13th floor and 25171 sq ft carpet and 31464.21 sq ft chargeable area on the 14th floor, the documents showed.

Rent over five years

The license fee for the first year is 167 per sq ft per month plus GST, it is 174.93 per sq ft per month plus GST in the second year, 183.24 per sq ft per month plus GST in the third year, 191.95 per sq ft per month in the fourth year and 201.06 per sq ft per month plus GST in the fourth year. The company has leased 63 car parking spaces, the lease and license document showed.

The company has also paid 6.31 crore as the interest free refundable security deposit. The common area maintenance charges will be 15.5 per sq ft per month, the documents showed.

Nirlon Knowledge Park is a designated private IT Park located in Goregaon East.

A list of queries have been emailed to Globeop Financial Services (India) Private Limited and the story will be updated if a response is received. JLL did not comment.

A recent report by JLL had said that Bengaluru led in terms of quarterly leasing (7.87 msf) and full-year performance (21.99 msf), underlining its continued dominance in the India office ecosystem.

Strong year-end leasing numbers were also seen in Delhi NCR (17.69 msf), Hyderabad (10.72 msf), Chennai (7.95 msf), and Mumbai (10.26 msf).

