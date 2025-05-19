Menu Explore
Godrej Properties buys 14 land parcels in FY25 to build projects worth 26,000 cr: Pirojsha Godrej

PTI |
May 19, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Godrej Properties has bought 14 land parcels across major cities to build housing projects with revenue potential of about ₹26,500 cr in the last fiscal year

Godrej Properties has bought 14 land parcels across major cities to build housing projects with revenue potential of about 26,500 crore in the last fiscal year and will continue to acquire more land to grow its business, its Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said.

Godrej Properties has bought 14 land parcels across major cities to build housing projects with revenue potential of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,500 crore in the last fiscal year. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
Godrej Properties has bought 14 land parcels across major cities to build housing projects with revenue potential of about 26,500 crore in the last fiscal year. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The company bought these land parcels, all outright, in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Indore.

In an interview with PTI, Pirojsha Godrej said, "Last financial year, we added about 26,500 crore worth of new projects, as against the guidance of 20,000 crore. This fiscal, we are again giving guidance of 20,000 crore. Quite likely, we will exceed this by a good margin".

For business development, real estate developers are buying land outright and also partnering with landowners.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It develops group housing projects mainly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It has a presence in some smaller cities for plotted development.

According to its investors' presentation, the company bought 3 land parcels in Gurugram and 2 each in Greater Noida, MMR, Bengaluru and Indore. It purchased one land parcel each in Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Godrej Properties is bullish on Delhi-NCR market as the company had bought five land parcels in Gurugram and Greater Noida, which could generate a revenue of 14,000 crore.

On last fiscal, Pirojsha Godrej said, "So, overall, I am very happy with the company's performance in 2024-25, and I think, key is now to maintain this momentum in the current financial year".

He said the company plans to launch housing projects worth 40,000 crore this fiscal year.

In the last fiscal, Pirojsha said, the company had given guidance of launching 30,000 crore worth of projects, but it ended up launching properties valuing 36,600 crore.

Talking about the pre-sales targets for the 2025-26 fiscal, he said, "We have guided for 32,500 crore worth of sales booking value for this fiscal, which is 20 per cent higher than our guidance of last year and 10 per cent higher than the actuals we delivered. Hopefully, if market support again, we can outperform the guidance".

During the 2024-25 fiscal, Godrej Properties sales bookings rose 31 per cent to a record 29,444 crore, from 22,527 crore in the preceding year.

On financial performance, Godrej Properties recently reported that its consolidated net profit rose 93 per cent to 1,399.89 crore during 2024-25, from 725.27 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income grew to 6,967.05 crore last fiscal, compared to 4,334.22 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

