    Godrej Properties gets RERA nod for first phase of Mumbai’s Worli project, targets ₹10,000 crore in revenue

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 11:13 AM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Godrej Properties Ltd has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli, Mumbai. (Photo for representational purposes only) (pexels)
    Godrej Properties Ltd has received project registration certificate from MahaRERA for its upcoming housing project, Godrej Trilogy, located in Mumbai's Worli

    Godrej Properties Ltd has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, in Worli, Mumbai. The company, in a regulatory filing on October 27, said it expects to generate over 10,000 crore in revenue from the project.

    The project is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel in Worli area. The development will comprise of three towers to be developed on a ~2.63-acre plot. The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over 10,000 crore, the company said.

    The project by Godrej Properties Ltd is located off the Dr. Annie Besant Road and adjoining the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. It offers unobstructed views of the Racecourse and the Arabian Sea.

    Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising approximately 11 lakh square feet of saleable area in Phase 1. With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront, will be launched in the current quarter, and is expected to contribute to the company’s residential portfolio in South Mumbai, the company said.

    Also Read: MahaRERA rules out partial deregistration of real estate project after developer cites financial non-viability

    Receiving RERA approval for our Worli project marks an important step forward in our development timeline. The location offers a rare combination of scale, connectivity, and visibility. This project further strengthens GPL’s presence in South Mumbai and aligns with our strategy of acquiring and developing high-potential urban land parcels. We will aim to deliver a landmark development that offers its residents an outstanding quality of life,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

    Also Read: Over 29,000 complaints filed by homebuyers against 5,500 real estate projects in Maharashtra: MahaRERA data

    recommendedIcon
