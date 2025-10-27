Godrej Properties gets RERA nod for first phase of Mumbai’s Worli project, targets ₹10,000 crore in revenue

Godrej Properties Ltd has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, in Worli, Mumbai. The company, in a regulatory filing on October 27, said it expects to generate over ₹10,000 crore in revenue from the project.

The project is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel in Worli area. The development will comprise of three towers to be developed on a ~2.63-acre plot. The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over ₹10,000 crore, the company said.

The project by Godrej Properties Ltd is located off the Dr. Annie Besant Road and adjoining the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. It offers unobstructed views of the Racecourse and the Arabian Sea.

Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising approximately 11 lakh square feet of saleable area in Phase 1. With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront, will be launched in the current quarter, and is expected to contribute to the company’s residential portfolio in South Mumbai, the company said.

Receiving RERA approval for our Worli project marks an important step forward in our development timeline. The location offers a rare combination of scale, connectivity, and visibility. This project further strengthens GPL’s presence in South Mumbai and aligns with our strategy of acquiring and developing high-potential urban land parcels. We will aim to deliver a landmark development that offers its residents an outstanding quality of life,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

