Godrej Properties purchases 62-acre land in Haryana's Kurukshetra for residential project

Realty firm Godrej Properties has purchased about 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana for over ₹100 crore to develop a plotted residential project and is targeting around ₹550 crore revenue from this property.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that this project will offer about 1.4 million square feet of plotted residential development.

The company did not mention the total deal value of this land parcel. However, the property brokers said the deal could be around ₹100 crore.

Kurukshetra is a self-sufficient city with good infrastructure consisting of schools, colleges, hospitals and has significant historical and religious importance.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO Designate, Godrej Properties, said, the company has entered into Kurukshetra.

"Haryana has been a key market for us and we look forward to further strengthen our presence in Haryana with this project," he said.

When contacted, a company spokesperson said the project is estimated to generate a sales revenue of ₹550 crore.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties bought 18.6-acre land at Kandivali in Mumbai to develop a premium housing project with an estimated sales revenue of ₹7,000 crore.

Recently, the company partnered with the landowner for joint development of 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana. It expects around ₹3,000 crore sales revenue from development of a housing project on this land.

Last month, Godrej Properties won two adjacent land parcels totalling 12.4 acre in Noida for ₹377 crore.

Sitting on huge surplus cash, Godrej Properties is expanding aggressively to encash rising housing demand. It is acquiring land outrightly and also entering into partnership with land owners to develop new projects.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej had said that the company has already crossed its full-year guidance of ₹15,000 crore in terms of new business development.

"Given strong further visibility, we will end 2022-23 fiscal much ahead of the target," he had said.

With the addition of this project in Kurukshetra, the company has added projects of more than ₹20,000 crore so far this fiscal year.

Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

It mainly focuses on four cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Pune.

The Delhi-NCR market has witnessed many land deals this year as builders looked to expand their portfolio.

Apart from Godrej Properties, realty firms like M3M Group, Elan Group, Max Estates and County Group have purchased land parcels in the NCR.

Earlier this year, Elan Group bought 40 acres of land in Gurugram from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) for ₹580 crore for the development of housing and commercial projects on the Dwarka Expressway. It also acquired a 7.65-acre land parcel in Gurugram from Ambience group for about ₹200 crore.

M3M Group has bought 13-acre land in Noida for ₹827.41 crore through auction. The total acquisition cost would reach ₹1,200 crore, including lease rent and registration charges.

In August, Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL), which is part of Max Group, won a bid to acquire about 4 acre in Noida for ₹220 crore for development of a commercial project.

MaxVIL had, in September, acquired Acreage Builders at an enterprise value of ₹322.50 crore as part of its strategy to expand its real estate business in Delhi-NCR. Acreage Builders owns 7.15 acre of land at Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

Recently, County Group purchased a 28-acre land in Noida for about ₹450 crore to develop a luxury housing project.