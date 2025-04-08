Godrej Properties Q4 sales bookings up 7% to over 10,000 crore; FY25 pre-sales increase by 31% to 29,444 cr

Godrej Properties Limited (GPLP) announced on April 8 that its quarterly bookings had grown by around 7% to touch ₹10,163 crore in Q4FY25, followed by ₹29,444 crore of sales in the entire FY25. Godrej Properties Limited (GPLP) announced on April 8 that its quarterly bookings had grown by around 7% to touch more than ₹ 10,000 crore in Q4FY25. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

According to a regulatory filing, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales increased 31% to ₹29,444 crore in the full 2024-25 fiscal year.

The company said that the booking value was achieved through the sale of 3,703 homes with a total area of 7.52 million sq ft—Godrej Properties' highest-ever quarterly booking value.

The company said this is also the seventh consecutive quarter in which GPL has delivered more than ₹5,000 crore of booking value.

FY25 booking value

According to the company, its FY25 booking value grew 31% YoY to ₹29,444 crore by sales of 15,302 homes with a total area of 25.73 million sq ft, a YoY volume growth of 29%.

This is the highest full-year booking value and volume announced by any real estate developer in India to date.

The company said sales in Q4 FY25 were driven by strong demand in several key new project launches, including Godrej Riverine in Noida, which achieved a booking value of over ₹2,000 crore, Godrej Astra in Gurugram, which achieved a booking value of over ₹1,000 crore, and Godrej Madison Avenue in Hyderabad, which achieved a booking value of over ₹1,000 crore.

According to the company, the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Bengaluru contributed more than ₹10,500 crore, ₹8,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore, respectively, to the booking value in FY25.

"We are delighted to have crossed ₹10,000 crore in sales bookings for the first time in Q4FY25. Our sales bookings over the last three years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55%. Through this, GPL has completely reset the scale of its operations and, for the second consecutive year, is the largest real estate developer in India by booking value. We’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties.

"Our business development additions with a future booking value of ₹26,450 crore in FY25 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the years ahead. Furthermore, the equity capital of ₹6,000 crore we raised through a QIP in December 2024, combined with the record operating cash flow we generated in FY25, will enable us to continue to invest for growth. We have built a deep understanding across the key real estate markets in India and are greatly excited by the potential the next several years offer for us to deliver sustained high-quality performance across all key operating metrics,” he said.

Godrej Properties is one of the country's leading real estate developers. It has a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru housing markets and recently entered the Hyderabad market.