Macrotech Developers Q4 pre-sales up by 14% to 4,810 cr; FY25 bookings up 21% to 17,630 cr

Mumbai-based listed real estate company Macrotech Developers Ltd on April 7 reported a 14% year-on-year growth in sales bookings to touch ₹4,810 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal. Macrotech Developers Ltd on April 7 reported a 14% year-on-year growth in sales bookings to touch ₹ 4,810 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal on the back of strong housing demand. (Representational photo).

Its sales bookings stood at ₹4,230 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers informed that the company's sales bookings grew 21% last fiscal year to ₹17,630 crore from ₹14,520 crore in the FY24.

“We achieved our best ever quarter pre-sales of ₹48.1bn, showing 14% YoY growth. With this we have achieved pre-sales of ₹176.3bn in FY25 (up 21% YoY), surpassing our FY25 guidance and delivering sustainable, predictable 20% growth,” the company said in a regulatory filing. Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

"We achieved our best-ever quarter pre-sales of ₹4,810 crore, showing 14per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth. With this, we have achieved pre-sales of ₹17,630 crore in FY25 (up 21 per cent Y-o-Y), surpassing our FY25 guidance and delivering sustainable, predictable 20 per cent growth," the company said.

It collected ₹4440 crore ( ₹44.4bn) for Q4FY25 showing a growth of 26% YoY. FY25 collections were ₹14490 crore (144.9bn) showing a growth of 29% YoY, it showed.

On the business development front, the company added two new projects in Pune with a GDV of ₹4300 crore ( ₹43bn). “With this we now have nine locations across Pune. This sets us on path to further increase our market share and continue to grow towards becoming the No. 1 developer in Pune.”

The company said that during the year, it added 10 new projects (excluding Digital Infra projects) with ₹23700 crore ( ₹~237bn) of GDV across MMR, Bengaluru and Pune, surpassing our full year guidance of ₹21000 crore ( ₹210bn).

For Digital Infra (warehousing and industrial), the company added two locations in NCR and Chennai on the one hand and acquired its joint venture partners stake in the existing platform on the other hand, it said.

The company has a presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru housing markets.

Also Read: Macrotech alleges ‘fabrication of documents’ by HoABL in an attempt to use the 'Lodha' brand name; HoABL denies charge

Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers is engaged in a legal battle with House of Abhinandan Lodha, a company formed by his younger brother, over the use of the brand name 'Lodha'.