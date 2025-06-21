Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Good news for Thane homebuyers: MHADA cuts prices of 6,200+ PMAY flats for EWS under first-come, first-served scheme

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 21, 2025 04:42 PM IST

MHADA said prices of affordable homes in Shirgaon and Khoni in Thane near Mumbai have been reduced and brought under the ₹20 lakh bracket

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Konkan Board has revised the prices of 6,248 affordable homes in Shirgaon and Khoni, Thane, under the PMAY-Urban scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). These homes are available on a First-Come, First-Served basis.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Konkan Board has revised the prices of 6,248 affordable homes in Shirgaon and Khoni, Thane, under the PMAY-Urban scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). (Picture for representational purposes only)(MHADA)
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Konkan Board has revised the prices of 6,248 affordable homes in Shirgaon and Khoni, Thane, under the PMAY-Urban scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). (Picture for representational purposes only)(MHADA)

MHADA said Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS) has approved the revised pricing for 5,236 homes in Shirgaon, increasing each unit's price by 1.43 lakh to 19.28 lakh.

In Khoni, the price of 1,012 affordable homes has been reduced by 1.01 lakh per house, and the revised sale price for each of these units is 19.11 lakh.

"Citizens who are looking to buy their own house are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity," said Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer, Konkan Housing and Area Development Board.

According to MHADA, there is no deadline for purchasing homes under the First Come, First Served category; sales will continue until all units are sold.

Income slab criteria

Under the EWS category, individuals with a family income of up to 6 lakh per annum are eligible to apply. Those earning between 6 lakh and 9 lakh can apply under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

Applicants with a family income between 9 lakh and 12 lakh fall under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category, while those earning above 12 lakh per annum are eligible under the High Income Group (HIG) category.

MHADA lottery 2025: 5,000 affordable homes expected to be put on sale in Mumbai this Diwali

The MHADA is expected to announce the draw for approximately 5,000 affordable homes around Diwali 2025. Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and chief executive officer of MHADA, told reporters in April 2025, "The MHADA is planning to announce a lottery draw of about 5,000 homes this September-October. "

Jaiswal said, "The affordable homes will be announced in different locations of Mumbai, and the details are being finalised. "

According to MHADA officials, around 5,200 affordable homes are likely to be part of the draw, which will be announced in the coming months. In 2024, more than 2000 affordable homes in the price range of 29 lakh to 6.82 crore were up for sale.

Follow Us On