Fri, Aug 08, 2025
HoABL sets Guinness World Record for largest floral mosaic logo in Vrindavan

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 11:06 pm IST

House of Abhinandan Lodha has entered the Guinness World Records with a 100 sq m floral mosaic logo in Vrindavan made from local red and white carnations

Real estate developer House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), known for its plotted land projects, has entered the Guinness World Records for creating the largest floral mosaic logo in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Spanning 100 sq metres, the logo was crafted from locally grown red and white carnations.

House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), known for its plotted land projects, has entered the Guinness World Records for creating the largest floral mosaic logo in Vrindavan. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), known for its plotted land projects, has entered the Guinness World Records for creating the largest floral mosaic logo in Vrindavan. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

According to the company, this is the first global benchmark in a new Guinness World Record category, making HoABL the inaugural and sole titleholder for this floral mosaic format.

“Our objective is to recreate the Vrindavan that we all reminiscence and desire in the Vrindavan of today. It is not just about size, it’s about symbolism. Each flower represents growth, sanctity, and timeless potential,” said Samujjwal Ghosh, chief executive officer, HoABL. “To set a global benchmark from the soil of Vrindavan is a proud moment. This is the heart of our belief that land is not just real estate, it is legacy.”

Present at the event, Rishi Nath, the official Guinness World Records adjudicator said “It gives me great pleasure to confirm that The House of Abhinandan Lodha® has successfully achieved a new Guinness World Records® record for the Largest Fresh Flower Mosaic (Logo). Measuring 100 square meters and composed entirely of fresh flowers, the mosaic is a remarkable feat of scale, precision, and artistry.”

“This momentous feat forms part of HoABL’s development with the largest open spaces to date, with over 40% of the proposed development as open area and world class amenities,” said Saurabh Jain, chief marketing officer, HoABL.

HoABL has so far delivered four projects totalling about 15 million sq.ft. of developed land and has around 40 million sq.ft. under active development. The company has expanded its footprint across prime locations such as Alibaug, Anjarle, Ayodhya, Dapoli, Goa, Khopoli, Nagpur, and Neral in Maharashtra, with upcoming developments in Amritsar, Shimla, Varanasi, and Vrindavan. It has plans to be in 48 cities nationwide.

