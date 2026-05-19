Hyderabad real estate: Table space adds 5 lakh sq ft of managed office space in Kokapet

Tablespace, a managed workspace provider, has expanded its Hyderabad managed office space portfolio by nearly 5 lakh sq ft, including a transaction of around 4 lakh sq ft at Grava Business Park in Kokapet’s emerging Neopolis business district, the company said in a statement.

has expanded its Hyderabad managed office portfolio by nearly 5 lakh sq ft, including around 4 lakh sq ft at Grava Business Park in Kokapet’s Neopolis business district. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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“The area at Grava Business Park spans Towers 10 and 20 in Neopolis, Kokapet district, an emerging commercial hub. The development, which is targeting LEED and IGBC Platinum certifications, offers seamless connectivity via the Nehru Outer Ring Road and proximity to a planned metro corridor,” the statement said.

Table Space has also expanded in Hyderabad’s established IT corridor, HITEC City, with around 50,000 sq ft at K Raheja Mindspace IT Park near Raidurg Metro Station and approximately 48,000 sq ft at Aparna Technopolis near HITEC City Metro Station, the statement said.

Harini Adidam, associate executive director of sales at Hyderabad, Table Space, said key micro-markets such as HITEC City and the Neopolis corridor are witnessing strong occupier demand from enterprises looking to scale operations in Hyderabad.

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“Our continued expansion in the corridor, which includes the landmark take-up at Grava Business Park, one of our largest managed workspace transactions, strengthens our ability to support enterprises looking to strategically scale in Hyderabad’s emerging markets,” Adidam said.

The centres will offer enterprise-grade managed offices, meeting rooms, training spaces and collaboration zones for occupiers seeking flexible office solutions.

Nitish Bhasin, chief sales officer, Table Space, said Hyderabad continues to attract GCCs because of its scalability, talent availability, lower operating costs and business-friendly environment.

“As organisations continue to establish and expand their presence in the city, demand persists for flexible and agile, enterprise-grade workplace solutions across prime commercial corridors,” Bhasin said.

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According to the company, Table Space is witnessing strong demand from sectors including BFSI, technology, life sciences and AI-driven businesses. Hyderabad currently accounts for nearly 20–23% of India’s GCC market share in BFSI and analytics, as per JLL’s India GCC Guide 2026.

Founded in 2017, Table Space portfolio comprises over 110 lakh sq ft square feet of custom-built managed workspaces and ready-to-move-in suites.

Also Read: ₹2.85 crore">Table Space leases 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 crore

Previous transactions

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Earlier, Table Space had launched a 180,000 sq ft centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park, located on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), a prime hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The facility was located in MFAR 2B Embassy Manyata Business Park, which spans six floors (B+G+5) and covers over 180,000 sq ft.

The company has also leased over 1.45 lakh sq ft of commercial space in Gurugram for five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 crore

The space was leased in a building named Godrej GCR in Sector 42, Gurugram, from Munjal Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Table Space has already expanded its Mumbai operations by 50%, increasing its footprint from 4.7 lakh sq. ft. to 7 lakh sq. ft. in FY 2025, the company had announced on March 6.

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The company has reinforced its presence in prime business districts such as Worli, Goregaon, BKC, and Andheri, catering to the growing demand for premium managed office spaces. Its ready-to-move-in managed office segment, The Suites, now spans 1.3 lakh sq. ft. across three Grade A properties: Altimus by K Raheja Corp (Worli), R Square by Runwal (Andheri), and Commerz III by Oberoi Realty (Goregaon).