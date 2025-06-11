Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Table Space launches 180,000 sq ft managed office centre in Bengaluru

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 11, 2025 05:52 PM IST

Table Space, a managed workspace provider, has launched a new centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru

Managed workspace provider Table Space has launched a new 180,000 sq ft centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park, located on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), a prime hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Managed workspace provider Table Space has launched a new 180,000 sq ft centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru.
The newly opened facility in MFAR 2B Embassy Manyata Business Park spans six floors (B+G+5) and covers over 180,000 sq ft, further consolidating Table Space’s presence in Bengaluru’s commercial office market.

With this addition, the company now operates multiple centres along the ORR, one of India’s leading tech corridors, as well as several other locations across the city.

Kunal Mehra, co-CEO and president, Table Space said, “India continues to be a global hotspot for enterprise expansion, with rising demand for agile, scalable and premium workspaces across sectors such as IT/ITeS, BFSI, healthcare, and advanced tech."

"The launch of Table Space MFAR 2B Embassy Manyata Business Park further strengthens our commitment to this momentum. It marks another milestone in our growth journey in Bengaluru,” he said.

Table Space currently manages a portfolio of over 9 million sq. ft. of office space across key cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai.

