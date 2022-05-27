Home / Real Estate / Indiabulls Real Estate posts 60 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter of FY22
Indiabulls Real Estate posts 60 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter of FY22

Total income fell to 272.49 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 from 759.50 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Published on May 27, 2022 09:25 PM IST
PTI

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of 59.80 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of 94.41 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to 272.49 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 from 759.50 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

For the entire 2021-22 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at 136.73 crore as against 4.30 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to 1,541.36 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from 1662.05 crore in FY21.

