Infosys BPM leases 1.3 lakh sq ft office space in Pune for 70.4 lakh monthly rent

Infosys BPM Limited, Infosys's business process management subsidiary, has leased 1.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for ₹70.4 lakh monthly rent for three years, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed. Infosys BPM Limited, Infosys's business process management subsidiary, has leased 1.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for ₹ 70.4 lakh monthly rent for three years. (Representational Image)(REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo)

The office space is located in the Embassy Tech Zone in Hinjawadi, and the lease commenced on June 4, 2024.

Infosys leased the property for ₹55 per sq ft per month, and the transaction was registered on December 12, 2024. The company also paid a deposit of ₹6.3 crore, the documents showed.

The company has leased five floors across Wing A and B in the Tech Zone, and the landlord is Embassy Pune Techzone Private Limited.

Email queries have been sent to Infosys BMP and Embassy Pune Techzone. If a response is received, the copy will be updated.

Major commercial transactions in Pune

In one of the largest commercial office space rental deals in the Pune real estate market, CitiCorp Services India Pvt Ltd had leased over 7.7 lakh sq ft of office space from Panchshil Business Spaces Pvt Ltd for approximately 10 years, for a total rent of around ₹1,096 crore. The commercial office space in Panchshil Business Hub at Kharadi, Pune spans 10 floors between levels 7 and 16.

Co-working space firm Awfis also leased a commercial space of 2.7 lakh sq ft in Pune's Kharadi area for five years at an annual rent of ₹15.77 crore.

The commercial space is spread across 17 levels in a building named Nyati Enthral 2, located in the Kharadi area of Pune. The documents show that the lease commenced on January 1, 2025, and the transaction was registered on December 27, 2024.

In November 2024, US-based business software maker CA (India) Technologies Private Limited renewed its five-year lease for a 1.08 lakh sq ft commercial space in Pune's Kharadi area with a subsidiary firm of Panchshil Realty at an annual rent of over ₹12 crore, as per property registration documents.