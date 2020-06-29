e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Real Estate / JLL India partners with RoofandFloor for sale of residential properties

JLL India partners with RoofandFloor for sale of residential properties

The platform showcases properties across 24 cities and supports buying, selling and resale, JLL India in a statement.

real-estate Updated: Jun 29, 2020 15:12 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
JLL India is a leading real estate consultancy firm with a turnover of over Rs 4,000 crore last fiscal.
JLL India is a leading real estate consultancy firm with a turnover of over Rs 4,000 crore last fiscal. (Mint file photo. Representative image)
         

Property consultant JLL India on Monday said it has tied up with online marketplace RoofandFloor to facilitate prospective homebuyers in purchasing their properties.

The platform showcases properties across 24 cities and supports buying, selling and resale, JLL India in a statement.

RoofandFloor is a technology-driven online marketplace for homebuyers in India. “Through this association both firms aim at creating a smooth journey for homebuyers as they together support project discovery, shortlisting, site visits, negotiations and bookings,” it said.

The partnership brings together JLL’s long-established relationships with several top developers in the country and RoofandFloor’s tech-savvy online marketplace.

JLL India is a leading real estate consultancy firm with a turnover of over Rs 4,000 crore last fiscal.

tags
top news
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In