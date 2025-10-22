Lodha Developers appoints Amandeep Singh as Regional CEO for Delhi-NCR

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Lodha Developers Limited has announced the appointment of Amandeep Singh as Regional CEO for Delhi-NCR. Singh joins the company from DLF Limited, where he served as Senior Executive Director (COO, Gurgaon and North), Lodha Developers said in a regulatory filing.

According to the regulatory filing, Singh will join Lodha Developers on October 27, 2025.

"Amandeep Singh is a seasoned real estate professional with over 22 years of experience driving transformative growth, particularly in P&L delivery, strategic planning and institution building across diverse markets," Lodha Developers said.

Singh holds an MBA in Marketing and Systems from Xavier Institute of Management (Gold Medalist) and a BE in Electronics and Telecommunication from the Army Institute of Technology.

Also Read: Lodha Developers expects to conclude one or more land deals this year, ahead of its Delhi-NCR foray: Abhishek Lodha

"He joins the Company from DLF Ltd, where he served as Sr. ED (COO, Gurgaon & North), delivering launch readiness for projects valued at ₹ 25,000 crore, spread over 14 mn sq. ft. in the Gurgaon and Chandigarh markets, spearheaded delivery of seven projects covering 2 million sq. ft, among other things," Lodha Developers said in the regulatory filing.

According to the regulatory filing, Singh has spent a significant part of his career with Godrej Properties, where he served as CEO (East & West Zone), responsible for profit and loss (P&L) delivery across the markets of Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad & Nagpur, leading a team of over 400.

Also Read: DLF’s Rajiv Singh is the richest real estate developer, followed by Mangalprabhat Lodha and family: Grohe-Hurun India

Lodha Developers’ plans for Delhi-NCR Lodha Developers expects to conclude one or more land deals in Delhi-NCR this fiscal, paving the way for its first project launch in the region in the next financial year, Managing Director and CEO Abhishek Lodha said during the Q1FY26 earnings call on July 28.

"We expect to enter Delhi NCR in the next 12 months and hope to launch in fiscal 2027. The Delhi NCR region is a key market for us to enter. We will obviously, as we have done in Pune and Bengaluru, enter in a gradual manner. We will be starting off with a pilot phase with a moderate number of projects and a moderate level of investment with a view to understanding better how the market operates and how we build out the supply chain for operations as well as sales," Lodha had said during a recent investors’ call.

According to the investor presentation shared with the stock exchanges as part of the Q1FY26 quarterly financial results, Lodha Developers' market share is expected to more than double in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru real estate markets by the end of the decade.

Also Read: Buy vs rent: Go ahead if you can afford 60–65% of your dream home today, advises Harmohan Sahni, Raymond Realty MD

The company said in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, its market share as of FY24 is 10%, which is likely to go up to 20% by the end of the decade, followed by 15% in Pune from its existing 5%, and 12% in Bengaluru from 2% currently, the investor's presentation had said.