Maersk leases about 2 lakh sq ft office space in Kharadi in Pune for 1.45 cr monthly rent

Maersk Global Service Centres (India) Pvt Ltd has leased 1.93 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for 10 years at a monthly rent of ₹1.45 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Maersk Global Service Centres has leased 1.93 lakh sq ft in Pune for 10 years at ₹ 1.45 crore monthly rent, documents accessed by Propstack shows. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels )

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The space was leased at EON Free Zone B in Kharadi, one of Pune’s key commercial hubs. The landlord for the transaction is Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Private Limited, the document showed.

The total chargeable area stands at 1,93,485 sq ft, spread across the ground and five upper floors. The lease has been signed at a rental of ₹75 per sq ft per month, it showed.

The agreement is for a 10-year tenure, with a security deposit of approximately ₹8.71 crore. The document showed that the rent will increase by 15% every three years.

As per the lease terms, rent commencement for the ground to third floors was December 2026, while for the fourth and fifth floors, it will be June 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} The transaction has a lock-in period of six years from December 14, 2026, during which the tenant cannot terminate the lease, the document showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transaction has a lock-in period of six years from December 14, 2026, during which the tenant cannot terminate the lease, the document showed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A list of questions has been sent to Maersk and Eon Kharadi Infrastructure. The story will be updated once a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A list of questions has been sent to Maersk and Eon Kharadi Infrastructure. The story will be updated once a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: CitiCorp Services India Pvt Ltd leases 7.7 lakh sq ft office space in Pune's Kharadi for ₹1,096 crore for 10 years Previous transactions in Pune {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: CitiCorp Services India Pvt Ltd leases 7.7 lakh sq ft office space in Pune's Kharadi for ₹1,096 crore for 10 years Previous transactions in Pune {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, CitiCorp Services India Pvt leased over 7.7 lakh sq ft of office space from Panchshil Business Spaces Pvt Ltd for approximately 10 years, for a total rent of around ₹1,096 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, CitiCorp Services India Pvt leased over 7.7 lakh sq ft of office space from Panchshil Business Spaces Pvt Ltd for approximately 10 years, for a total rent of around ₹1,096 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. {{/usCountry}}

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The commercial office space in Panchshil Business Hub at Kharadi, Pune, spans 10 floors between levels 7 and 16. The commercial office space was leased through three separate transactions, with the following details:

In the first transaction, 3.07 lakh sq. ft. across the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th floors was leased for 10 years, starting at a monthly rent of ₹2.70 crore. The second transaction involved leasing 2.34 lakh sq. ft. of space on the 10th, 11th, and 12th floors for 9.5 years, with a monthly rent starting at ₹2.06 crore.

Hrithik Roshan had also renewed the rental agreement for a 9,209 sq ft commercial space in Pune's Kharadi area for a monthly rent of ₹6.08 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The documents showed that the commercial office space is located in Pune's World Trade Centre, EON Kharadi area.

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Also Read: 315Work Avenue leases 50,000 sq ft office space to METRO Global Solutions in Pune

The documents showed that the rent agreement was registered on February 20, 2025, and that a security deposit of ₹11.67 lakh will be levied. According to the documents, the office space has been leased to Regus Ruby Business Centre Pvt Ltd. To register the transaction, a stamp duty of ₹58,500 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid.

In another transaction, Infosys BPM Limited, Infosys's business process management subsidiary, leased 1.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune's Embassy Tech Zone for a monthly rent of ₹70.4 lakh for three years, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed.

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The office space is located in the Embassy Tech Zone in Hinjawadi, and the lease commenced on June 4, 2024.

Infosys leased the property for ₹55 per sq ft per month, and the transaction was registered on December 12, 2024. The company also paid a deposit of ₹6.3 crore, the documents showed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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