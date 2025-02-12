Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra govt invites realtors to develop 3,360 acres of MSRTC land, appoints Hafeez Contractor to design plan

ByHT Real Estate News
Feb 12, 2025 10:33 PM IST

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that the MSRTC land parcels are located in areas such as Lonavala, Khandala and Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has urged real estate developers to come forward to develop commercial and residential premises on 3,360 acres of land owned by the Maharashtra State Road Development Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that they have appointed architect Hafeez Contractor to design a plan for MSRTC land.(NAREDCO)
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that they have appointed architect Hafeez Contractor to design a plan for MSRTC land.(NAREDCO)

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said at a NAREDCO NextGen Conclave 2025 organised by NAREDCO NextGen in Mumbai on February 11 that the government would soon float about 150 to 160 tenders to develop MSRTC bus depots and that it had appointed architect Hafeez Contractor to design a plan for exploiting the land parcels.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate market in 2024: Here are the top 5 land deals worth more than 2,500 crore

"We will make MSRTC the special planning authority (SPA) to execute this project, and it will sanction the plans under one roof," Sarnaik said at the event.

Also Read: MHADA to construct 8 lakh affordable homes in the next five years: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

"These land banks are in areas such as Lonavala – Khandala, Mahabaleshwar where new DCPR rules are not applicable due to forest and no-development zones, but a major portion of the land will come under the ambit of new Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), which will provide adequate Floor Space Index for new development. Additionally, efforts are underway to extend the land lease period from 60 years to 99 years," Sarnaik added.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

At the NAREDCO conclave discussions were held on various real estate trends, growth avenues, AI revolution and the impact of Budget 2025 on the real estate sector.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On