Maharashtra govt plans to monetise 6 hectares of sea-facing plot in Mumbai's Worli

The Maharashtra government has set in motion plans to monetise the 6.40-hectare site of the closed Worli Dairy in Mumbai’s prime seafront belt by reclassifying its land reservation from residential to commercial use. The state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) issued a notification on September 25, intending to change the reservation of the plot, Hindustan Times reported. The Maharashtra government has set in motion plans to monetise the 6.40-hectare site of the closed Worli Dairy in Mumbai’s prime seafront belt. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)

The report said the state government will also seek objections and suggestions before changing the reservation in the Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

According to the report, the plot, apart from housing the now-defunct government-run dairy, also hosts the office of the dairy development commissioner and some residential quarters. It was classified as a “dairy” in a “residential zone” in the 1991 Development Plan.

The dairy has been shuttered for over a decade, leaving the property largely dormant. According to a February 2022 government notification, the state government had planned to convert it into a marine research institute, aquarium, exhibition centre, and government offices.

However, in January 2024, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). sought control of the site to redevelop it as a mixed-use node to generate employment, and requested to be designated as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the land, the report said.

In April 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved that MMRDA would prepare draft planning proposals for the former dairy plot.

However, now, with the latest notification, the government has cleared the way for the land to be leased to private entities once the formalities are completed. This would effectively allow commercial development to sprout in one of Mumbai’s most coveted stretches if re-zoning is approved, according to the report.

All about Worli real estate market Worli is one of South Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential markets, known for its premium high-rises and sea-facing apartments.

Worli has been in the news for several transactions being reported at the sea-face for close to ₹3 lakh per sq ft. Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical giant USV, purchased two ultra-luxury, sea-facing duplex apartments in the upscale Worli area for a staggering ₹639 crore.

Including taxes, the total transaction value rose to ₹703 crore, setting a new national record. The per square foot rate of nearly ₹3 lakh makes it the most expensive residential property deal ever recorded in India and highlights the continued surge in the ultra-luxury real estate market in the financial capital.

Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and his family were in the news in May 2025 for purchasing an entire building of 22 flats in Mumbai’s Worli for over ₹400 crore. According to property registration documents, one of the transactions in these 22 flats was recorded at a maximum price of ₹2.89 lakh per sq ft.