MahaRERA update: Authority sets complaint order, to give priority to homebuyers suffering from critical illnesses

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has said that it will hear complaints filed by homebuyers and allottees in the order they were received to ensure timely resolution. However, exceptions will be made for complainants suffering from life-threatening illnesses. These cases will be prioritised regardless of filing date, provided a valid doctor's certificate is submitted.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) issued an internal circular on April 8 stating that complaints filed by homebuyers and allottees will be heard in the order they were received, based on seniority, to ensure faster resolution.

However, exceptions will be made for complainants suffering from life-threatening illnesses, provided they submit a valid doctor’s certificate. These cases will be prioritised regardless of the filing date.

MahaRERA will also give precedence to cases involving review or rectification of previous orders, non-compliance with its directives, and complaints that have reached settlement through conciliation between developers and homebuyers.

How will these guidelines help homebuyers?

The MahaRERA officials said the above guidelines would help the authority take hearings for cases on merits purely based on seniority and ensure that no homebuyers or allottees ask for special treatment unless they fit the specified exemptions.

According to the circular, these guidelines aim to promote the early resolution of complaints.

How do the MahaRERA numbers stack up

According to MahaRERA data, since its inception in May 2017, it has received over 28,000 complaints. Orders have been passed in more than 21,000 cases, while nearly 8,000 complaints remain pending.

The authority has also facilitated over 1,200 homebuyers and real estate developers' conciliations. According to the data, more than 1,100 have been successfully settled and closed, while conciliation proceedings are ongoing in approximately 100 cases.

Over 49,000 real estate projects and more than 50,000 real estate agents have been registered in Maharashtra in the past eight years. Of these projects, more than 15,000 have been marked as completed by MahaRERA based on declarations from developers and verification by the authority.