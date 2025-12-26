Mana Projects to launch 3.3 mn sq ft of mid-segment homes in Bengaluru by the end of FY26, priced between ₹1.7–3 cr

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Mana Projects plans to develop 3.3 million sq ft of mid-segment homes priced between ₹1.7–3 crore by the end of FY26 in March 2026, managing director Kishore Reddy told Hindustan Times Real Estate. Mana Projects plans 3.3 million sq ft of mid-segment homes priced at ₹1.7–3 crore in Bengaluru by March 2026, MD Kishore Reddy told HT Real Estate. (File Photo )

The developer is set to launch two residential projects by January 2026, namely Right Life Phase 2, spread over 2.3 million sq ft, and Mana Verdant Terraces with about 1 million sq ft, adding up to 3.3 million sq ft of inventory in FY26. The projects will primarily cater to buyers seeking 2- and 3-BHK homes in the mid-to-premium price bracket.

“We have already delivered around 8 million sq ft in the city, largely apartments with some villas, with ticket sizes ranging from ₹1.25 crore to ₹7 crore in its ultra-luxury developments that include large duplex penthouses. We like to position ourselves in the mid-range of ₹1.5–2 crore and in the luxury ₹2–4 crore bracket, while selectively doing marquee homes above ₹4 crore,” he said.



Child-centric project on the cards Right Life Phase 2 is planned as a child-centric township situated between Bommasandra and Whitefield, in a micro-market that is home to around 150 schools. “We are seeing strong traction from parents who want to live close to good schools and within a community built around that ecosystem,” Reddy said. Mana Verdant Terraces, another township, is coming up on Sarjapur Road, one of Bengaluru’s IT-centric residential corridors.

Looking ahead, Mana Projects plans to develop an additional 4 million sq ft under Phase 3 of Right Life within approximately a year and has a further 3 million sq ft project on Sarjapur Road in the design stage. The company is also evaluating a 6–7 lakh sq ft residential development in Jakkur in north Bengaluru, and plans to enter Kanakapura Road in the south next year.

Mid-range has more scope in Bengaluru Reddy said the mid-segment currently offers the strongest growth opportunity in Bengaluru’s housing market. “The ₹1.5–2 crore segment has more scope today. We see a lot of upgradation happening in 2 and 3 BHK homes, with people moving from smaller standalone buildings to branded townships,” he said.

According to him, the trend is visible across IT-driven markets such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where end-users are seeking better amenities, security and integrated communities. Luxury housing, in contrast, remains a niche. “It’s not about volume. In luxury, you do smaller, marquee developments that stand out,” he said.



Foray into commercial Alongside the housing segment, Mana Projects has also forayed into the commercial real estate segment. The company has begun work on its first office project, Mana Capital, in Sarjapura, with about 5 lakh sq ft of built-up space, which is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Within The Right Life township, the company plans to develop around 4 million sq ft of Grade A office space over the next three years, along with retail and healthcare assets. “We will also have high-street retail and a mall that we will develop ourselves,” Reddy said. “Customers today prefer a mixed-use ecosystem where they can live, work and access retail within the same township.”

He said that such integrated developments are increasingly influencing buying decisions, as homebuyers look for convenience and added value.

NRI interest Mana Projects is also seeing rising interest from non-resident Indians, particularly amid global developments such as changes in US immigration policies and taxation. “Typically, around 20% of our portfolio comes from NRIs, and in the last couple of years, we have seen about a 5% uptick in demand from them,” Reddy said.

He noted that Bengaluru’s emergence as a hub for global capability centres has strengthened its appeal among overseas Indians, supported by relatively healthy rental yields. “Most NRIs are looking to park their investments now and use the homes later when they relocate back to India,” he said.

According to Reddy, south-east Bengaluru, between Electronic City and Whitefield, and parts of north Bengaluru are currently the most preferred investment destinations for NRIs.