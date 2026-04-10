MHADA Budget 2026-27: Housing authority earmarks 10,585 crore to build 13,012 affordable homes

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to construct 13,012 affordable homes across its regional boards, including Mumbai, Pune, Konkan, Nashik, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur, in the financial year 2026–27 and has allocated ₹10,585 crore for construction in the ongoing financial year, as of April 10.

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to construct 13,012 affordable homes in 2026-27. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Gemini Generated Photo )

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"MHADA's revised budget for the financial year 2025-26 and the budget for the year 2026-2027 were recently submitted to the authority. The authority's revised budget of ₹12,399 crore for the financial year 2025-2026 and ₹17,430.73 crore for the year 2026-27 has recently received approval," MHADA said in a statement.

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City-wise construction target

According to MHADA, it proposes to construct 2,538 flats for various income groups in Mumbai, for which provision of ₹6747 crore has been made for construction expenditure in the 2026-27 budget.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, in the Konkan region, the MHADA plans to construct 5,112 apartments, setting aside ₹1,497 crore. In Pune, the authority plans to construct 665 flats, allocating ₹664 crore, followed by 2,008 flats in Nagpur for which ₹1,206 crore has been set aside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, in the Konkan region, the MHADA plans to construct 5,112 apartments, setting aside ₹1,497 crore. In Pune, the authority plans to construct 665 flats, allocating ₹664 crore, followed by 2,008 flats in Nagpur for which ₹1,206 crore has been set aside. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The MHADA plans to construct 1,483 flats for various income groups under Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, allocating ₹258 crore. For Nashik, it has proposed constructing 237 flats, setting aside ₹151 crore. Additionally, the authority has set aside ₹59 crore for constructing 969 flats in Amaravati. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MHADA plans to construct 1,483 flats for various income groups under Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, allocating ₹258 crore. For Nashik, it has proposed constructing 237 flats, setting aside ₹151 crore. Additionally, the authority has set aside ₹59 crore for constructing 969 flats in Amaravati. {{/usCountry}}

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According to MHADA, the 2026-27 budget allocates ₹2,711 crore for work to be carried out by the Mumbai Slum Improvement Board using MLA/government funds. This was followed by allocating ₹661 crore to repair cessed buildings under the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board.

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Since its establishment in 1977, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has constructed 5.27 lakh dwelling units in Maharashtra as of November 2025, according to the state government’s Economic Survey 2025–26.mehu

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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