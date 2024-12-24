MHADA lottery 2024: Authority extends last date for application for Konkan Board affordable homes

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a second extension of the last date for application for MHADA's Konkan Board lottery 2024 up to January 6. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a second extension of the last date for application for MHADA's Konkan Board lottery 2024(HT Files)

The authority announced earlier this month that it has decided to increase the number of affordable homes for the Konkan Board lottery from 12,000 to over 16,000 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Out of the total of over 16,000 affordable homes, over 2,200 are sold to lucky lottery winners, and over 14,000 are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Location and price of affordable housing

According to MHADA, affordable homes are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, are available in the range of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh and are located in Virar, Thane, and Kalyan.

Most homes offered under the lottery are in Thane city and district, including Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan. Overall, affordable housing units in the MHADA lottery are priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹1 crore.

MHADA lottery 2025 in Mumbai

MHADA plans to announce another lottery for around 2,000 to 3,000 affordable homes in Mumbai. According to officials, the expected timeline for the lottery in Mumbai is between March and May.

"We are working towards the same and will announce in the coming days. We are also planning to award a contract for construction of around 2,000 affordable homes on the land of Patra Chawl in Mumbai," Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and VP of MHADA, told HT.com earlier.

The authority also plans to create a housing stock of 50,000 affordable homes in Mumbai over the next five years, which will be sold in the upcoming MHADA lotteries. The development authority also intends to hold two affordable housing draws every year.