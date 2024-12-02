MHADA lottery 2024: Konkan Board increases number of affordable homes on offer by 4000

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's Konkan Board has decided to increase the number of affordable homes that are part of the 2024 housing scheme from 12,000 to 16,000. These are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Konkan Board has decided to increase the number of affordable homes on offer under the 2024 housing draw by 4000. (Representational photo)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

It had announced the housing scheme for 12,600 affordable homes in October. On offer were 11,000 affordable homes under the first come, first serve basis and over 1,400 affordable homes under the lottery.

On December 2, MHADA's Konkan Board decided to increase the number of affordable homes to be sold under the first come, first serve basis to 14,700 and those to be sold under the lottery to over 2,200.

MHADA's Konkan Board also said that it will extend the deadline for the affordable homes lottery and will announce the new date soon. The last date to receive the applications is currently December 10, 2024.

The Board has also identified 29 locations including railway stations, petrol pumps and government offices to promote the housing schemes.

"Starting today, we have decided to hit the streets to promote selling of over 14,700 affordable homes under first come, first serve basis. We have identified 29 locations including railway stations, petrol pumps, government offices among others to promote affordable homes," said Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer of MHADA's Konkan Board.

The MHADA is taking steps to sell the affordable homes under the first come, first serve scheme, considering it has an unsold inventory of over ₹3,000 crore across Maharashtra.

According to MHADA, the affordable homes being sold under first come, first serve basis are in the range of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh and are located in Virar, Thane, Kalyan.

These are ready-to-move-in apartments and being offered with water and electricity supply. The housing units located in Virar also have a swimming pool and a clubhouse, MHADA said.

Location, price and other details

Majority of the homes being offered under the lottery are located in Thane city and district including Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan. These affordable housing units that are part of the MHADA lottery are priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹1 crore.

Apart from the Konkan Board, the MHADA plans to announce another lottery of around 2,000 to 3,000 affordable homes in Mumbai.

"We are working towards the same and will make the announcement in the coming days. Additionally, we are also planning to award a contract for construction of around 2,000 affordable homes on the land of Patra Chawl in Mumbai," Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and VP of MHADA had told HT.com earlier.