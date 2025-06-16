MMRDA acquires 174 hectares in Mogarpada, Thane, for Metro depot catering to four lines near Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has acquired 174 hectares of land in Mogarpada, Thane, near Mumbai, to develop the city’s largest integrated metro depot. The facility will serve as the central operations hub for four upcoming Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has acquired 174 hectares of land in Mogarpada, Thane, near Mumbai, to develop the city’s largest integrated metro depot. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to MMRDA, the strategically located depot will cater to Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, covering a combined stretch of 55.99 km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Mira Road.

The MMRDA said that the land has been transferred to MMRDA on an ‘as-is-where-is’ basis, as per the Government Resolution dated October 16, 2023. The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for all four lines were prepared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which recommended a single, unified depot at Mogarpada to optimise integration and efficiency, the MMRDA said in a statement.

According to the MMRDA, the Mogarpada Depot will be designed as a critical command and maintenance hub. It will have train stabling during non-operational hours to ensure peak-time readiness, heavy overhauls and routine maintenance for all trains on the lines, lifting and equipment replacement, and full testing to ensure safety and reliability.

All about the Thane real estate market

Thane, a satellite city of Mumbai, is known for its expansive real estate townships developed by prominent names such as the Hiranandani Group, Oberoi Realty, and Raymond Realty, among others. According to local brokers, apartment prices in Grade A projects range between ₹15,000 and ₹30,000 per sq ft.

In two recent transactions of land in Thane, Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Arkade Developers, on June 13 announced purchasing a 6.28-acre land parcel in Thane near Mumbai for ₹172 crore. According to the company statement, the company plans to develop a mixed-use project with a projected gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,000 crore and a RERA saleable area of 9.26 lakh sq ft.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, in March 2025, jointly acquired a seven-acre land parcel in Owale at Thane West, near Mumbai, for Rs. 9.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

According to the property registration documents, the transaction involves seven acres of undivided land within a larger parcel spanning 30 acres and 17 guntha.