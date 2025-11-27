MT. K Kapital raises second fund of ₹4,000 crore, plans expansion in Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR

Mt. K Kapital, a real estate investment management firm backed by Mumbai-based real estate developer Rustomjee Group, on November 27 said that it has raised a second fund of ₹4,000 crore. The fund is backed by strong General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs), reflecting confidence in Mt. K Kapital’s team as well as performance in its first fund, the company said. Mt. K Kapital, a real estate investment management firm backed by Mumbai-based real estate developer Rustomjee Group, on November 27 said that it has raised a second fund of ₹4,000 crore. (Photo for representation) (Unsplash)

After investing its first fund in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the company plans to expand with its second fund, targeting markets across the country, including Pune, Bengaluru, and the Delhi NCR region.

According to the company, its strategy to grow the credit space in India’s real estate market is backed by the strong growth fundamentals of the Indian Economy and its mirror effects on the growth of the Real Estate Sector.

Also Read: Mt. K Kapital raises over ₹500 crore for its maiden fund, invests in five projects of Rustomjee Group in Mumbai

Expansion plan The company statement said, "With this new fund, Mt. K Kapital will build partnerships with developers across key markets, including Mumbai, NCR, Pune, and Bangalore, with an aim to invest at the acquisition stage and further support its development partners through the journey of the project development."

"As a partnership-driven platform, Mt. K Kapital’s focus remains on working closely with developers to enhance project viability, strengthen bottom-line performance, and drive meaningful product differentiation within their respective micro-markets. The deployment target for the new fund is early 2026, supported by a strong pipeline of projects currently under evaluation," the statement said.

Also Read: Housing sales in India's top 15 tier-2 cities fell by 4% YoY, sales value increased by 4% during the same period: report

“The Mt. K platform was built with an absolute alignment of interests among all stakeholders in the development value chain, and the performance of our first fund is a testament to our thesis. With our second fund, we look forward to expanding this proposition across the country as we enter the markets of Pune, Bangalore, and NCR," said Binitha Dalal, Founder & Managing Partner, Mt. K Kapital.

“The Mt. K platform, backed by Rustomjee, has made considerable progress since its inception, and it has reaffirmed my thesis of making Real Estate Investments a win-win for all stakeholders. With the second fund, we are confident that the real estate industry stands to benefit even more meaningfully from Mt. K’s approach and development mindset," Boman Irani, CMD, Rustomjee Group.

"The first fund, which is a ₹790 crore MMR-focused fund, has been a landmark strategy in terms of underwriting, project monitoring, and investor support. We are certain that the platform will continue to grow consistently and emerge as a major institutional player for the real estate sector from an investment perspective. It has already proven to be a highly effective model within the Rustomjee ecosystem.”

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment news: Oberoi Realty announces project in South Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road

According to the company, since its launch in 2022, Mt. K Kapital’s first fund, a ₹790 crore MMR-focused fund with investments in Rustomjee projects, has grown steadily with the support of marquee investors, including leading institutions such as SBI, ICICI Bank, SBI Life and Famy Care, along with several prominent family offices.

The fund’s performance is rooted in a rigorous investment framework, hands-on monitoring, and long-term developer partnerships, the company said.