Chennai-based real estate developer, Casagrand, to take 1,000 employees on a week-long London trip as an annual reward

Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand has announced that it will take 1,000 of its employees on a week-long fully sponsored holiday in London, organised as part of its annual employee reward initiative, named Profit Share Bonanza. Chennai real estate update: Casagrand has announced that it will take 1,000 of its employees on a week-long fully sponsored holiday in London, organised as part of its annual employee reward. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels Photo)

The company, in a statement, said that through this profit share bonanza initiative, over 6,000 team members have so far travelled across the world to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, Spain, and several other destinations; experiences that many describe as life-changing and deeply affirming.

Each year, the gesture becomes larger in scale, reinforcing the belief that the company’s success is written by its people and must be celebrated with them in the most significant ways possible, the company statement said.

London trip curated to give a memorable taste of the city's heritage According to the company, bringing together employees from offices across India and Dubai, the London experience has been curated to provide them with a memorable taste of the city’s heritage, culture, and charm. According to company sources, 1,000 employees will be taken to London in multiple batches

“The itinerary includes a guided audio tour of Windsor Castle, explorations through the vibrant lanes of Camden Market, and a grand team dinner (gala dinner) at the InterContinental London,” according to the company statement.

The company said that the employees will also visit iconic landmarks such as St. Paul’s Cathedral, London Bridge, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square, along with a delightful visit to Madame Tussauds. The journey concludes with a scenic Thames River cruise, offering a picture-perfect view of the city and a fitting finale to an unforgettable celebration.

“Every year when we celebrate our people in this special way, it reinforces what Casagrand truly stands for. Our teams are the soul of this organisation, and seeing their happiness, the laughter, the tears of joy, the overwhelming emotions make all of us very proud and happy for the culture we all built in our organisation together," Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand, said.

"We believe in sharing wealth, and it brings us immense joy to know that so many of our people are travelling abroad for the very first time in their lives, while many others are getting to experience this again. Watching all of us fulfilling our dreams, creating memories and returning with a renewed sense of pride is one of the most rewarding parts of this tradition," Mn said.

According to the company statement, a dedicated team worked for months to craft this journey with care, partnering with leading airlines and curating thoughtful experiences so that every employee, regardless of role or seniority, travels together, stays together and enjoys the same world-class treatments throughout the trip.

Casagrand was founded in 2003, and with over 20 years of experience, the company has completed over 160 projects, encompassing more than 53 million sq ft of living space.