    County Group buys 5-acre land in Noida for ₹473 crore

    The land, is located in Sector 151, Noida, was acquired by the group through auction conducted by the state government

    Published on: Nov 25, 2025 12:15 PM IST
    PTI
    New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Realty firm County Group has bought 5-acre land in Noida through auction for around 475 crore to develop a housing project, sources said.

    Noida real estate: Realty firm County Group has bought 5-acre land in Noida through auction for around ₹475 crore to develop a housing project, sources said (Picture for representational purposes only) (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times))
    Noida real estate: Realty firm County Group has bought 5-acre land in Noida through auction for around ₹475 crore to develop a housing project, sources said (Picture for representational purposes only) (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times))

    The land, located in Sector 151, Noida, was acquired by the group through auction conducted by the state government, they added.

    County Group is planning to develop only 226 residential units in this upcoming project, with a total development area of more than 11 lakh square feet.

    The group delivered over 40 lakh square feet across three housing projects in 2024.

    In 2025, it has launched two major projects Ivory County, a 63-lakh square feet luxury project in Sector 115, Noida, and Jade County, on 30 lakh square feet in NH24, Ghaziabad.

    Also Read: Noida luxury tower row reaches Allahabad High Court: All you need to know about homeowners’ consent and undivided share

    County Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market.

    Also Read: Noida Authority’s co-developer policy for stalled real estate projects: All you need to know

    Land prices have surged in Noida and Greater Noida markets on the back of many infrastructure projects, including the upcoming international airport. The development authorities of Noida and Greater Noida authorities are monetising land parcels through the auction process.

