Chennai real estate firm's reward for 1,000 employees: All-paid Spain trip

The programme aims to recognise and reward employees for contributing to the company’s success. A statement from the company said that the trip is to acknowledge the hard work and dedication, which contributed to Casagrand's growth and legacy.

"This programme is to acknowledge the dedication, commitment and collaborative spirit of the people who have been instrumental in achieving the company's last financial year's sales target," the company said in a statement.

In 2023, Casagrand organised a similar trip for its employees to Australia. The company believes that such initiatives help create a workplace where employees feel valued and appreciated for their efforts.

How were the employees chosen?

The chosen employees come from various roles and departments, ranging from executives to senior leadership. The trip is a gesture to recognise the hard work, dedication, and teamwork of those who played a key role in helping the company achieve its sales target for the previous financial year, as stated in a release.

During their time in Spain, employees will visit famous landmarks such as the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell, as well as scenic locations like Montjuic Castle, The Economic Times reported. They will also have the chance to explore the city's beaches and partake in various cultural and recreational activities.

"Bringing together employees from offices across India and Dubai, the trip offers them a chance to experience Spain's vibrant culture, historical landmarks, and stunning landscapes. From Barcelona's architectural masterpieces like the Sagrada Familia and the colourful mosaics of Park Güell to the grandeur of Montjuic Castle, every aspect has been meticulously planned. The peaceful beaches of Barcelona further enhance this unforgettable journey," the release stated.

Casagrand's global rewards programme has been a long-standing tradition since 2013. Over the years, the company has treated its employees to several international locations, including Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Malaysia, and London. According to The Economic Times, Casagrand continued this initiative even during the pandemic despite travel restrictions.

In 2021, employees travelled to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. More recently, they visited Switzerland in 2022 and Australia in 2023.

"Even during the post-pandemic phase, amid travel restrictions, the company upheld this tradition, organising trips to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2021, and recently visiting Switzerland in 2022 and Australia in 2023," the statement said. The company emphasised that by offering these experiences, it is going beyond traditional rewards and making a "genuine investment" in its employees' personal and professional development.