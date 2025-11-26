Mumbai redevelopment news: Oberoi Realty announces project in South Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Oberoi Realty, on November 26, announced that it will redevelop a land parcel measuring 4,706 sq m in South Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road. Mumbai real estate update: Oberoi Realty, on November 26, announced that it will redevelop a land parcel measuring 4,706 sq m in South Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)

According to the company announcement, it has entered into a Development Agreement for the redevelopment of land admeasuring 4,706 square meters, situated at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai.

The company said that its entitlement to a free sale component from the project is currently estimated to be approximately 1.18 lakh square feet (RERA Carpet area), subject to the provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations for Greater Mumbai, 2034, and applicable law.

Previous project announcements Oberoi Realty in May 2025, had announced the launch of Elysian Tower D at Oberoi Garden City in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

The project has registered a gross booking value of ₹970 crore for 2.1 lakh sq ft (RERA carpet area), with a total saleable area of 3.25 lakh sq ft, it stated in a regulatory filing.

In July 2024, Oberoi Realty announced that it had entered into an agreement to develop and redevelop a land measuring approximately 2576 sq m located at Carter Road, Bandra (West) in Mumbai.

Also Read: Oberoi Realty acquires 81 acres of land in Alibaug near Mumbai, plans luxury hotel and villa project

"The Company expects to currently generate a free sale component of around 40,000 square feet (RERA Carpet area) from the development and redevelopment of the said Land, as per the extant provisions of Development Control & Promotion Regulations for Greater Mumbai, 2034," the company had said in a regulatory filing.

Gurugram real estate market foray Oberoi Realty in October had said that it plans to launch its first project in Delhi-NCR’s Gurugram within the current financial year. Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Oberoi stated that most approvals for the project are already in place, and the company anticipates launching it before the end of the fiscal year.

"We have opened our office in Gurugram, which shows our expansion plans for NCR are in place," Oberoi had said while speaking during the Q2 FY25 earnings conference call.

Also Read: Oberoi Realty eyes Gurugram debut before fiscal year-end

"On the Gurugram front, you will be happy to know that we have also loaded the entire TDR on the file. So, 100% of this area will be approved at one go. And we are hoping, we are really, really hoping to launch it within this financial year itself," Oberoi had said during the call.