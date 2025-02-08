Mumbai real estate land deal: Godrej family firm buys land worth 80 crore in Juhu

Anamudi Real Estates LLP, a privately held firm of the Godrej family, has acquired a land parcel in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹80.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Anamudi Real Estates LLP, a privately held firm of the Godrej family, has acquired a land parcel in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹ 80.83 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to the documents, the land parcel measuring 560 sq mtrs is in Juhu village in Mumbai.

The transaction was registered on February 5. The stamp duty paid was ₹4.84 crore and the registration fee was ₹30,000.

The land in the Juhu area also includes a built-up area comprising a basement, a ground floor, and two upper floors. The documents show that Anamudi Real Estates LLP purchased the land from Nishit Mansukhlal Vasa.

Anamudi Real Estates LLP, owned by the Godrej Group, is a Limited Liability Partnership registered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Godrej Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, managed and largely owned by the Godrej family. SquareYards said in a statement that the group operates in multiple sectors, including real estate, consumer products, industrial engineering, appliances, furniture, security, and agricultural products.

According to Square Yards Locality Data, 175 sale transactions, including apartments, villas, and residential plots, amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 1,346 crore, were registered in Juhu between January 2024 and December 2024.

An email query sent to a spokesperson of Godrej Industries did not get any response. The seller could not be reached for comment.

According to local brokers, the average residential property price in Juhu is around Rs. 72,166 per sq ft.

In a similar recent transaction, Agarwal Holdings Pvt. Ltd. acquired land worth Rs. 455 crore from Shapoorji Pallonji in Juhu, approximately 1,819.90 sq mtrs.

According to documents accessed by IndexTap.com, in February 2024, Girdhari Lal Bawri, Managing Director of Macleods Pharmaceuticals, purchased a 3,600 sqft bungalow on an over 7,000 sqft plot in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai for ₹101 crore.

Several Bollywood stars reside in Juhu

Juhu is a prime suburban locality in Mumbai's western region. Several Bollywood celebrities reside in the area.

Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, own properties in the Juhu area of Mumbai.