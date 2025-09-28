Mumbai redevelopment: Property owners must plan carefully, financially and legally to manage risks and protect interests

Mumbai is witnessing a massive wave of housing society redevelopment. Since 2020, more than 900 societies have signed redevelopment agreements, expected to unlock around 44,000 new homes by 2030. The Western suburbs, from Bandra to Borivali, are set to see the most activity. Mumbai redevelopment news: Since 2020, more than 900 societies have signed redevelopment agreements, expected to unlock around 44,000 new homes by 2030. (Picture for representational purposes only) (MINT_PRINT)

Redevelopment will reshape neighbourhoods with modern housing, better amenities, more green space, and improved infrastructure. However, the process comes with challenges. Projects often involve long timelines of five years or more, regulatory hurdles, and the risk of developer defaults. For residents, careful financial and legal planning is essential to navigate uncertainties and safeguard interests.

How redevelopment works This is how it works: The society members vote for redevelopment and then select a developer. Then, they draw a legal agreement in which they decide on timelines, rent compensation (which the developer is supposed to provide), and other safeguards like bank guarantees.

Residents vacate their homes and shift to rented accommodation, and the developer pays the rent. The old building is demolished, and a new building is constructed.

Families have to pay EMIs on their existing home loans even if the building is demolished until they are fully repaid. As we have seen, the developer will pay the rent, but if the market rent exceeds what the developer pays, then the families have to cover it on their own.

Also Read: Is Mumbai’s housing society redevelopment just a numbers game, and what’s a fair extra area for homeowners?

“Redevelopment is a long-term process, and families must plan their finances conservatively. The most important step is to maintain a clear budget for both EMI obligations and rental outflow,” says Abhishek Tharwani, Director, Tharwani Realty.

“In this case, the loan on the property is updated with the new flat and continues on the redeveloped property. It is not necessary to execute a new agreement as the loan is automatically transferred to the new unit,” says Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment advisor (RIA), and founder and chief investment advisor of SahajMoney, a financial planning firm.

If you want an additional area or a bigger flat, you may need to top up your loan, which would increase the EMI.

Legal must-haves: Bank guarantee, escrow, and timely rent clauses for peace of mind Families should always insist on bank guarantees, escrow mechanisms, and penalty clauses in their redevelopment agreements. “A bank guarantee ensures that even in case of a developer default, the financial obligation to pay rent or compensate residents is secured,” says Tharwani.

Escrow accounts for project funds create transparency and reduce diversion risks. Legally, agreements must clearly spell out completion timelines, rent payment schedules, rent escalation clauses, and compensation in case of delays.

“It’s equally important to verify that the developer has secured all statutory approvals before vacating the property, which minimises regulatory hurdles that often cause delays,” says Tharwani.

Shield finances from sudden rent hikes or regulatory delays through proactive planning Homeowners must make a precise fiscal plan that prioritises fixed costs such as EMIs and rent and reduces discretionary expenditures.

“Establishing a systematic monthly budget, utilising rental reimbursements from developers (if offered) and probing step-up EMIs or refinancing alternatives with lenders will go a long way in mitigating the double burden,” says Amit Mamgain, Director, Yugen Infra.

Ideally, homeowners should earmark 25–30% of their monthly income as a ‘housing cost buffer’ so they are not over-leveraged. Another smart approach is to negotiate with lenders for EMI restructuring or moratoriums during the redevelopment phase, especially if rental costs are significant.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s housing society took a year to negotiate a redevelopment deal. What your society needs to know

Families must also consider choosing rental properties within commuting distance but not in premium zones, so that rents stay affordable while still meeting lifestyle needs.

“I always advise families to maintain a six to 12-month liquidity buffer equivalent to their EMI plus rent obligations. This can be built gradually through systematic investments in liquid funds, recurring deposits, or short-term debt instruments,” says Tharwani.

Also Read: Mumbai sees redevelopment projects worth ₹18,000 crore amid signs of softening sales: Here’s what you need to know

Such instruments provide easy access to cash without eroding capital. Additionally, families should avoid tying up all savings in long-term or illiquid assets during the redevelopment period.

This ensures that even if there is a sudden rent hike or a regulatory delay, homeowners have breathing space without resorting to high-cost personal loans or credit card debt.

Anagh Pal is a personal finance expert who writes on real estate, tax, insurance, mutual funds and other topics