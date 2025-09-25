Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NCW Prime Offices Fund buys out Chennai office campus from Keppel for ₹2550 crore

    Prime Offices Fund (PRIME), a JV between Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield, has bought a 2.4 mn sq ft office campus in Chennai for 2,550 cr

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 3:52 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Prime Offices Fund (PRIME), a commercial real estate focussed fund managed by Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management Private Limited (NCW), a joint venture between Nuvama Asset Management Limited and Cushman and Wakefield, has acquired a 2.4 million sq. ft. office campus located in Porur, Chennai for 2550 crore.

    Prime Offices Fund (PRIME), a JV between Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield, has bought a 2.4 mn sq ft office campus in Chennai, for ₹2,550 crore
    Prime Offices Fund (PRIME), a JV between Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield, has bought a 2.4 mn sq ft office campus in Chennai, for ₹2,550 crore

    The asset, One Paramount, was acquired through a 100% buyout from Keppel’s real estate division, at transaction value of approximately 2,550 crores, marking PRIME’s second acquisition, NCW said in a statement.

    The Campus is a LEED Platinum development, leased to a diversified tenant base comprising both Global Capability Centres (GCC) and domestic technology majors. Located in one of Chennai’s most attractive office corridors, the asset offers institutional-grade infrastructure, campus style amenities and excellent connectivity to key residential and commercial hubs.

    Also Read: India on track to become the world’s fourth largest office market as commercial stock nears 1 bn sq ft: Knight Frank

    This acquisition underscores PRIME’s philosophy of investing in future-ready, sustainable, performance-led assets in strategic micro-markets that cater to the evolving needs of global occupiers. With its scale, sustainability credentials, and blue-chip tenant profile, the asset strengthens the fund’s ability to deliver resilient returns and long-term value to investors, the statement said.

    This transaction marks the largest trade executed by any domestic fund, in a space otherwise dominated by global capital pools.

    Also Read: NCW Prime Offices Fund acquires 3 lakh sq ft commercial property in Delhi from Kotak-led consortium for around 750 cr

    “This second acquisition under PRIME is a strong validation of our strategy and execution. With this, we’re reinforcing our commitment to building a portfolio that reflects the evolving priorities of global occupiers: sustainability, agility, and institutional-grade quality. Chennai continues to attract deep occupier interest, especially from GCCs, and Porur stands out as a micro-market with long-term fundamentals. As we expand our footprint, our focus remains on high quality ‘offices-of-the-future’ that meet the expectations of our investors and set new benchmarks for commercial real estate in India,” said Gaurav Puri, Chief Investment Officer, NCW.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/ NCW Prime Offices Fund Buys Out Chennai Office Campus From Keppel For ₹2550 Crore
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes