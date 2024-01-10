close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield form JV to raise 3000-crore office real estate fund

Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield form JV to raise 3000-crore office real estate fund

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2024 09:10 PM IST

The PRIME Offices fund aims to invest in Grade A+ offices across micro markets in the top 6 cities of Bengaluru, NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad

Nuvama Asset Management, the alternatives-focused asset management arm of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, and Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, on Jan 10 announced the formation of a new 50:50 joint venture entity, Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management Private Limited, that aims to raise 3000 crore to invest in prime commercial properties across the country.

Nuvama Asset Management, the alternatives-focused asset management arm of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, and Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, on Jan 10 announced the formation of a new 50:50 joint venture entity,(Pixabay)
Nuvama Asset Management, the alternatives-focused asset management arm of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, and Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, on Jan 10 announced the formation of a new 50:50 joint venture entity,(Pixabay)

The PRIME Offices fund aims to invest in Grade A+ Offices of the future across micro markets in the top six cities of Bengaluru, NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad that account for more than 70% of the leasing activity within India. The fund will look at investments across new builds, completed and leased assets, a statement said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The joint venture will establish a differentiated strategic platform that aims to empower investors with superior fund management expertise through Nuvama, while leveraging Cushman & Wakefield’s global expertise in the commercial real estate industry.

“India continues to be a standout player in the office sector both regionally and globally. With average demand forecasted at around 40 million square feet per year through 2027, India’s forecasted net absorption is expected to account for around 50% of total office demand in Asia Pacific,” said Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield.

Bolstered by India’s established reputation as a capability and innovation centre for many global companies, as well as the country’s growth trajectory, strong economy and vast talent pool, the sector continues to perform exceedingly well and offers a compelling opportunity for investors, he said.

Also Read: Commercial real estate update: Demand for Grade A offices forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024

Ashish Kehair, Managing Director & CEO, Nuvama Group said. “Commercial real estate is a direct beneficiary of India’s growth and has attracted high quality institutional global capital. We are seeing growing domestic investor interest, which has so far remained an experimental play for most, because of the paucity of well scaled local vehicles in the pre-REIT space. We at Nuvama constantly endeavour to give access to high quality solutions for alternative investing, and this JV is a giant step forward.”

Also Read: IT SEZs now allowed to lease space in major real estate reform

“The PRIME Offices fund will allow us to tap into the immense potential of India’s office sector and offer investors unparalleled access to diverse, high-yield real estate opportunities. Our deep industry knowledge, proven track record, and experienced team will provide investors with the confidence and expertise they need to succeed,” said Anshul Jain, Managing Director, India & Southeast Asia and Head of Asia Pacific Tenant Representation.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out