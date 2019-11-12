Noida to launch 2 residential plot schemes on Nov 15, 22

real-estate

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:52 IST

The Noida authority on Monday said it is all set to launch a residential plot scheme on November 15 with 257 plots on offer and will also launch another scheme on November 22 with 198 plots up for sale.

The authority has identified 257 new residential plots in different sectors. These plots could not be allotted in the past many years and were identified in a fresh survey and would be allotted under the new scheme. Apart from this, 198 residential plots remained unsold in a 2018 scheme.

These 198 plots will be re-allotted under the scheme to be launched on November 22. The authority wants to sell all remaining residential plots in these two schemes and earn revenue, officials said.

The residential plots are located in sectors 31, 39, 44, 47, 49, 51, 52, 99, 100, 122 and 93B among other places.

“We will allot these residential plots through electronic bidding to maintain transparency. Whosoever will place the highest bid via e-bidding against a plot will get the plot,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.

The size of the residential plots available under this scheme range between 100sqm and 500 sqm (square meters). The rate for residential plots is expected to be in the range from ₹55,000 per sqm to ₹1 lakh per sqm.

The Noida authority expects the lowest rate of plots in Sector 122 and the highest rate for a plot is expected to be in Sector 44.

The 257-plot scheme will end on December 12, while the last date to apply for the 198-plot scheme will be fixed soon, officials said.

The authority will launch these two schemes through an announcement in newspapers and also on its portal. Any applicant interested in buying the plots can download the brochure or purchase the same from the branches of the State Bank of India.

“Once the applicants buy the brochure, they will get to know the reserve price against a plot. Subsequently, applicants can place their bid via the e-bidding process. The authority’s residential plot department will evaluate the bids and allot the plot to the highest bidder,” an official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.