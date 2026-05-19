Omaxe Group raises 75 crore from WSB Partners for developing plots in Indore and Ujjain

Delhi-based real estate developer Omaxe Group has raised ₹75 crore from WSB Partners to fund residential plotted developments in Indore and Ujjain.

Delhi-based real estate developer Omaxe Limited has secured ₹75 crore from WSB Partners to develop residential plotted projects in Indore and Ujjain.(Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

In a regulatory filing on May 19, WSB Partner said the investment marks the company’s entry into Tier II cities and will support Omaxe’s plotted residential projects in Indore and Ujjain. The capital will primarily be used as growth funding, along with a portion allocated towards working capital and reserves, it said.

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“This investment, undertaken alongside affiliates of WSB Partners and co-investors, reinforces WSB’s continued focus on partnering with established developers to capitalise on opportunities, including those in high-growth Tier II and III markets. The strategy is anchored in strong execution capability, cashflow visibility, and disciplined structuring,” the company said.

Rahul Rajendran, principal of investments at WSB Partners, said the firm sees strong demand potential in smaller cities backed by infrastructure growth and affordability advantages.

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{{^usCountry}} “We focus on partnering with developers who bring execution strength and market depth. WSB is also exploring multiple transactions with Omaxe Group in other Tier II/III cities across the country,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We focus on partnering with developers who bring execution strength and market depth. WSB is also exploring multiple transactions with Omaxe Group in other Tier II/III cities across the country,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohit Goel, managing director of Omaxe Group, said the investment would support the company’s expansion plans while maintaining financial flexibility.

“We remain focused on disciplined expansion across markets where we see sustained demand. Tier II and III cities continue to present significant long-term opportunities, supported by infrastructure growth, improving connectivity, and rising aspiration-led demand,” he said.

Omaxe is a publicly listed developer with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail and integrated township projects across North and Central India.

Also Read: ₹800 crore, 120 commercial units for ₹160 crore in Faridabad">Omaxe sells 173 luxury homes for ₹800 crore, 120 commercial units for ₹160 crore in Faridabad

Previous transactions

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Earlier, Omaxe Limited had sold 173 luxury homes worth nearly ₹800 crore and 120 commercial units valued at ₹160 crore in Faridabad. Both RERA-approved projects are being developed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Omaxe World Street Pvt. Ltd.

Omaxe Residences comprises six planned towers. In the first phase, RERA approval has been obtained for three towers so far. Within these approved towers, a total of 173 ultra-luxury residential units were launched, and the entire inventory was sold out within a few days, resulting in a sales realisation of approximately ₹800 crore, the company said in a statement.

The second project, The Grand Europe, is a commercial SCO development that has also been completely sold out. A total of 120 units were sold in this project, generating an overall sales realisation of around ₹160 crore, it had said.

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Previously, Omaxe Group has also secured funding of Rs. 500 crore from Oaktree Capital Management LP, a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, for developing its existing projects and future growth.